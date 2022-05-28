SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Elder abuse awareness and prevention

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. With the growing global population of elderly people and as longevity increases, abuse of the elderly is an increasing and serious problem, so it is vital to raise awareness and thus prevent it whenever and wherever possible.
Elder abuse comes in many forms, including physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse, as well as neglect. Elderly people are particularly vulnerable to abuse and to being unable to defend themselves; fear and infirmity can be major barriers to seeking and getting help. Unfortunately, it is estimated that millions of elders in the United States, from all walks of life, face abuse and neglect every year.
With millions isolated by the COVID-19 virus, more people are vulnerable to deception, too. Federal Trade Commission data tells us that Americans have reported thousands of Covid-related scams resulting in losses that add up to millions of dollars. Before the pandemic, one in four older adults were socially isolated. Now that number is far higher.
A friendly voice on the phone is a bright spot, right? Please do not be fooled by a stranger. Scammers use information they have learned about you to their advantage. This is not the time to trust strangers, no matter how nice they seem. Scammers are professionals at being nice. Cut off contact the moment somebody you don't know well asks for information or financial help.
Scam artists will stop at nothing to exploit fear and have used social isolation and the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic to their advantage. People are more vulnerable than ever, which makes it easier to fall for the increasing number of scams out there.
During Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the Niagara County Office for the Aging is hosting two elder abuse awareness events and the public is invited to attend.
Take a Stand and Make a Difference, a presentation from Lifespan about elder mistreatment and current scams, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (June 2) at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Giveaways and sharing of resources are included.
Name That Scam, an interactive, music-driven presentation about scams targeting senior citizens, will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 14 at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 River Road, Youngstown.
Darlene DiCarlo, director of the Niagara County Office for the Aging, says, "We want our seniors to know that should they fall victim to abuse or some scam, they are not alone, they do not need to suffer in silence or feel embarrassed, and that there is help available to them."
These presentations are made possible by a partnership and grant funding from Lifespan Rochester and Niagara County Office for the Aging. If you have questions about either one, please call the Office for the Aging at 716-438-2020.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
