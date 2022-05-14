SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Elder abuse focus group forming

Our community has received funding from the Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women to create or enhance services for older community members who are experiencing abuse in later life. The Center for Elder Law and Justice is looking for input from the community about topics that will help them plan activities and services that better respond to the needs of victims of abuse in later life. Your ideas are important to inform the plan.
The Center for Elder Law and Justice is convening a focus group and asking older adults and service providers to share their experiences. You are invited to attend. The focus group will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday (May 18) at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve your seat, call 716-433-1886.
Individuals who are age 50 and older may be hit, yelled at or sexually assaulted. They may be neglected or have had money or possessions stolen. Older victims are most generally harmed by someone they know; often someone they love or trust, such as a spouse, partner, adult child or other family member or a caregiver. You may know an older adult who has been or is being harmed.
Center for Elder Law and Justice is looking for input about topics such as:
— Services you think would be helpful for older adults who are being hurt by a spouse, partner, adult- child or family member of caregiver.
— What information could be helpful for older individuals who have been harmed (such as how to provide care for children, grandchildren or great grandchildren living in the home where an older adult is being harmed, or criminal justice system information, information about how to leave an abuser, safety planning, or referrals to other services in the community, just to name a few).
— How Center for Elder Law and Justice should let older individuals know about available help (such as TV ads, radio ads, newspapers, billboards, brochures, faith-based publications, etc.)
— Your suggestions about where to put posters, leave brochures, etc.
Your input will provide important information and will remain private and confidential. The meeting will be conducted in a safe setting.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
