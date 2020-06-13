SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Elders, get scam savvy!

June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month. With the growing global population of elderly people and as longevity increases, abuse of the elderly is an increasing and serious problem, so it is vital to raise awareness and thus prevent it whenever and wherever possible. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.
Elder abuse comes in many forms, including physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse, as well as neglect. Elderly people are particularly vulnerable to abuse and to being unable to defend themselves and get help, as fear and infirmity can be major barriers.
Since phone scams are on the rise, today's Senior Spotlight is on this form of financial abuse and red flags to watch for.
The Federal Trade Commission data tells us that Americans reported 18,235 coronavirus pandemic-related scams between Jan. 1 and April 15, resulting in losses totaling $13.44 million. Before COVID-19, one in four older adults were socially isolated. As a result of the pandemic, that number is far higher.
A friendly voice on the phone is a bright spot. Please do not be fooled by a stranger; scammers use information they have learned about you to their advantage. This is not the time to trust strangers, no matter how nice they seem. Scammers are professionals at being nice. Cut off contact the moment somebody you don't know well asks for information or financial help.
Schemes involving fake charities, online romance, fake work-at-home jobs and grandchildren marooned away from home without cash are nothing new, but during the COVID-19 crisis they are increasing in number. Scammers are using your fears and anxieties about job loss, stock market declines and scary virus risks to present too-good-to-be-true opportunities like fake work at home offers, investment schemes and phone chances to buy face masks, hand sanitizer, coronavirus test kits and fake remedies. And, due to job losses and travel restrictions, scammers' stories sound more believable than ever.
I want to describe how the "grandparent scam" typically works, since there has been an increase in this scam locally. The call starts with an abrupt and distressed voice saying "Grandma" or "Grampa." The caller may know your grandchild's name already, or you may assume and call your grandchild by name. The caller needs money immediately due to an emergency: arrested and needing bail, in hospital, in a car accident, car broke down, wallet was stolen, et cetera. The caller pleads that you don't tell mom or dad or they have been unable to contact a parent. They need payment in an unusual form, such as gift cards or wire transfer. They may offer to have you speak to an authority figure such as police, a doctor, or an attorney. Of course, that's part of the scam.
During these uncertain times, another tactic that scammers are using is to falsely identify themselves as being from the IRS or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Government imposters are targeting your stimulus check. Don't be tricked by an official-sounding person who is trying to get personal information about you (which they will use for their own benefit). And remember: the IRS does not call you.
Some people get drawn in when scammers compliment their intelligence and ability to understand the so-called opportunity. Others think they are smarter than a scammer and can spot a phony. Research shows that among older adults, those who think they're most invulnerable to persuasion are most likely to fall for scam artists.
When you are fearful or stressed, you are more likely to make impulsive decisions. If your phone is ringing and you do not recognize the number, choose not to answer it. If you have answered the phone and realize it's an unsolicited offer, hang up. Do not provide information. These are some red flags to watch for are:
— A request for personal information, such as your social security number, credit card number or bank account number. If needed, ask the caller to mail their request to the address they have on file for you — do not provide the address — and then hang up.
— A request to send money. If the caller says there is an emergency, investigate. Do not send money. Hang up.
— A request involving a gift card. Gift cards are for gifts; they are never for payments. Some examples of phony claims associated with a gift card are: You'll get money or prizes (Amazon); you need to pay taxes / fees (Google Play); you need to pay overdue bills (iTunes) ; you need to pay fines (Money Pak).
The purpose of World Elder Abuse Awareness Month is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic factors that play into it.
Locally, a campaign to raise awareness of seniors living in isolation during COVID-19 is being coordinated by Niagara County Office for the Aging. Their campaign includes: Resources for seniors receiving home delivered meals (information about elder abuse will be delivered); a Facebook Challenge for the community to engage with seniors; sharing of messages about combatting elder abuse on Facebook; Light Up WNY with purple lights on major buildings and historical sites on June 15th; and posting of awareness signs throughout the county. For more information, call the Office for the Aging / NY Connects at 438-3030.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.