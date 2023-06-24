June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. With the growing global population of elderly people, and as longevity increases, abuse of the elderly is an increasing and serious problem. So, it is vital to raise awareness of it and thus prevent whenever and wherever possible.
Elder abuse comes in many forms, including physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse, as well as neglect. Elderly people are particularly vulnerable to abuse and to being unable to defend themselves and get help; fear and infirmity can be major barriers.
Unfortunately, it is estimated that millions of American elders, from all walks of life, face abuse and neglect. Anyone can be victimized. However, there are things you can do to help protect yourself.
The following information is from the National Center on Elder Abuse.
PLAN
Talk with family members, friends, and professionals that you trust and plan for your future. Consider doing the following:
— Have your income (retirement, Social Security, SSI, Disability, etc.) directly deposited into your checking account. Contact your bank or go to www.godirect.org for help.
— If managing your daily finances becomes difficult, consider using a daily money manager. Only allow someone you trust to manage your finances. Visit www.aadmm.com for further information on professional money management services.
— Get your estate plan in place. Talk with an attorney about helping you create a living will, a revocable trust and a durable power of attorney for healthcare and/or asset management (with co-powers of attorney) as appropriate. See an example of the “Five Wishes” living will at www.agingwithdignity.org.
BE CAUTIOUS
Unscrupulous people target seniors and will abuse or take advantage of them. Consider doing the following:
— Learn about the types of elder abuse and neglect and associated warning signs. Read up on the topic at the National Center on Elder Abuse website (https://ncea.acl.gov).
— Get on the National Do Not Call Registry to reduce telemarketing calls. Visit www.donotcall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 to register your phone number.
— If you are offered a “prize,” “investment,” “loan,” etc. that sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.
— Consult with someone you trust before making a large purchase or investment. Don’t be pressured or intimidated into immediate decisions.
— Don’t sign any documents that you don’t completely understand without first consulting an attorney or family member you trust.
— Do not provide personal information (such as social security number, credit card number) over the phone unless you placed the call and know with whom you are speaking.
— Tear up or shred credit card receipts, bank statements, and financial records before disposing them in the trash.
— If you hire someone for personal assistance services, in home care services, etc. ensure that they have been properly screened with criminal background checks completed.
STAY CONNECTED
Keep in touch regularly with others, isolation can make you vulnerable to abuse. Consider doing the following:
— Build a network of family, friends, neighbors and groups that you can interact with.
— Keep active, stay busy! Get involved with a Senior Center or a group.
— Create a buddy system with other elders; call each other daily for reassurance and friendship and visit each other if possible.
REPORT
Making a report of instances of abuse or neglect is the right thing to do, and it’s easy. Don’t be afraid; elders have a right to be safe!
In cases of immediate danger, call 9-1-1.
If you or others experience abuse or neglect in a community setting, Adult Protective Services is there to help. Their mission is to ensure the safety and well being of elders and dependent adults. To learn more about Adult Protective Services in your area, visit www.napsa-now.org and select “Get Help”.
If you or others experience abuse or neglect in a long-term care facility (nursing home, assisted living facility) the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is there to help. The program’s mission is to advocate for residents in long-term care facilities to help ensure safe, appropriate care. To learn more about the ombudsman program visit www.ltcombudsman.org.
LEARN MORE
Call Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 or visit https://eldercare.acl.gov for local reporting phone numbers.
You may also visit the National Center on Elder Abuse (https://ncea.acl.gov) to get state by state reporting information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.