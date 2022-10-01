Red Blazer Men’s Chorus has been performing in Western New York and beyond for 72 seasons. They are a group of men who love to sing and perform a unique style of choral music. Members of the chorus are from all around Western New York and the Niagara Peninsula in Ontario. They come from all different careers. They come from all generations. They come together for friendship. They come together for happiness. They come together for teamwork. They come together for support. They come together for challenges. They come together for successes. And, they come together for music!
The public is invited to dinner and a concert with Red Blazer Men’s Chorus on October 28th at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A spaghetti and meatball dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The concert will start at 7 p.m. Reservations are required; please call 716-433-1886 or stop into The Dale by October 14th. The ticket cost is $20 for Dale Association members and $35 for non-members. Information about membership with the Dale is available. The Dale building has ample parking, is handicap accessible, and has a large assembly room for gatherings where the performance and dinner will take place.
The Red Blazer Men’s Chorus was recommended by one of our members who loves their performances and thought everybody should hear their unique style of choral music. When food, music, friendship and happiness come together — what a great combination! Please consider joining us for the Red Blazer Men’s Chorus. All are welcome.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
