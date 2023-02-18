New Year means resolutions! The top 10 New Year resolutions are: eat better and lose weight; get organized; spend less / save more; enjoy life to the fullest; stay fit and healthy; learn something exciting; quit smoking; help others in their dreams; fall in love; and, spend more time with family.
If you want help tackling “eat better” and “stay healthy” then let’s think about making simple changes to what you eat.
A free nutrition and health presentation, by the Cornell Cooperative Extension and SNAP-Ed New York, will be offered March 2nd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. All ages are welcome and you need not be a Dale member to attend.
The topics being covered on include: how to eat smart and live strong; adding more fruits and vegetables into your day; finding ways to add physical activity to your day; and developing healthy lifestyle habits.
I offer these healthy eating tips:
Drink plenty of liquids. With age, you may lose some of your sense of thirst. Drink water often. Low-fat or fat-free milk or 100% juice may also help you stay hydrated. Limit beverages that have lots of added sugar or salt.
Make eating a social event. Meals are more enjoyable when you eat with others. Invite a friend to join you or take part in a potluck. Join our senior center or your place of worship for a meal with others. There are many ways to make mealtime pleasing.
Plan healthy meals. Find sensible, flexible ways to choose and prepare tasty meals so you can eat foods you need. National Institute on Aging has advice on what to eat, how much to eat, and which foods to choose based on dietary guidelines.
Know how much to eat. Learn to recognize how much to eat so you can control portion size. When dining out, pack part of your meal to eat later. One restaurant portion is often enough for two meals or more.
Vary your vegetables. Include a variety of different colored vegetables to brighten your plate. Most vegetables are a low-calorie source of nutrients. Vegetables are also a good source of fiber.
Eat for your teeth and gums. Many people find that their teeth and gums change as they age. People with dental problems sometimes find it difficult to chew firm fruits and vegetables, or meats. Don’t miss out on needed nutrients. Eating softer foods can help.
Use herbs and spices. Foods may seem to lose their flavor as you age. If favorite dishes taste different, it may not be the cook! Maybe your sense of smell, sense of taste, or both have changed. Medicines may also change how foods taste. Add flavors to your meals with herbs and spices.
Keep food safe. Don’t take a chance with your health; a food related illness can be life threatening for an older person. Throw out food that might not be safe. Avoid certain foods that are always risky for an older person, such as unpasteurized dairy. Other foods may be harmful when they are raw or undercooked, such as eggs, fish, shellfish or poultry.
Read the nutrition label. Make the right choices when buying food. Pay attention to important nutrients to know fats, sodium, and other items on the label. Ask your doctor if there are ingredients you might need to limit.
I hope you will consider registering for the free presentation on March 2. Please call 716-433-1886 to reserve your seat.
