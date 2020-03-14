SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: For the community's well-being

Here at The Dale Association, the safety and well-being of our employees, members, clients, volunteers and community members who visit our agency is of utmost importance. We are closely monitoring updates about the rapidly evolving situation with the coronavirus and are following guidance from the experts such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and our local health department. The agency remains open as usual and programs remain on schedule at this time. In the event of any changes, we will keep you informed.
For the Dale community's well-being, we have taken a number of steps.
All our facilities are being cleaned thoroughly and disinfected regularly in accordance with CDC protocols.
We have and are adding more hand sanitizers inside our buildings.
We have posted educational materials to encourage and educate people to:
— Wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
— Avoid close contact with sick people.
— Stay home if sick.
— Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then discard into the trash.
— Use appropriate protective equipment.
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
We are requiring all employees who are feeling ill to stay home.
We are monitoring visitors and requesting those who feel ill to stay home.
We are asking about travel to countries that the CDC has issued a level 2 or 3 travel designation within the past 14 days and will follow CDC protocol.
We appreciate your trust in us and will continue to make your health and well-being a priority. For more information, the following resources are being provided.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/
New York State Department of Health's COVID-19 webpage: https://www.health.ny.gov/disease/communicable/coronavirus/
To help prevent the spread of all viruses, no matter the setting, please follow proper hand and respiratory hygiene and routine cleaning and disinfection on a regular basis.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
