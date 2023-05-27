Most of us have experienced forgetfulness. We lose our keys and phone or are slow to come up with a person’s name even though it is right on the tip of our tongue. We may find multitasking more difficult, or we may react a little slower. If all these things can be considered part of growing older, how do you know when memory problems become more than just the normal aging process? The simple answer is when memory issues interfere with daily life and related activities. For instance, forgetting where you put your glasses is normal, but forgetting what glasses are used for or how you wear them is not.
People who have progressed to mild cognitive impairment may:
• Forget recent events, repeat questions and stories, forget planned events, or forget the names of close friends and family.
• Have difficulty coming up with familiar words.
• Have difficulty understanding verbal or written information.
• Become easily distracted and unable to complete a task without repeated written or verbal reminders.
The Dale Association’s Memory Minder’s Program works with individuals suffering with early onset memory loss. The program is designed to slow down the progression of memory loss with brain stimulation and a socialization program. Participants enjoy fun activities including word puzzles, trivia, special themed days, music, exercise, art projects, and more. And, for people with early dementia and their caregivers, the ability to talk to people experiencing the same things is invaluable. A memory screening tool is used to determine eligibility for Memory Minders and makes sense for anybody who is concerned about memory loss. These screenings are not a diagnosis, but can suggest whether a medical evaluation would be beneficial. Extensive study has indicated that these screenings are of value to individuals who participate in them.
The screening will also help point to whether further testing is necessary. A medical evaluation is critical in determining a diagnosis. Dementia symptoms can be related to treatable conditions such as medication side effects, thyroid problems, vitamin deficiencies, and depression. After ruling out other causes, a dementia diagnosis means the real work begins. The future may not be as bleak as feared, and the progression from one stage to the next can be slow. Here are some other measures to consider:
When memory loss begins, it is important to present the person with those things that are most familiar to them. Maintain physical exercise, hobbies and interests, faith practices, hope, and humor. Music is especially important because key brain areas linked to musical memory remain relatively undamaged.
Talk about the situation openly and honestly. Don’t exclude the person with dementia from the conversation. It’s important to remember that intellect usually remains intact even if memory does not.
Communicate with children in the family to help them understand and prepare for future changes.
Seek professional help for intervention and support. The Alzheimer’s Association is a valuable resource (24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900) as are local community resources. Search for local support groups or check with your local hospital to see what is available.
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month — if you have been thinking about getting yourself or your loved one screened, start with scheduling your screening.
And, take care of yourself while caring for and about others!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.