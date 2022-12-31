The Center for Elder Law and Justice (CELJ) is partnering with LifeSpan to provide free financial management and legal services to support seniors in the community.
The Center for Elder Law and Justice is a non-profit law firm that serves older and disabled adults located in Western New York.
LifeSpan is located in the Rochester area and helps older adults and caregivers take on the challenges and opportunities of longer life. Lifespan is a trusted source of unbiased information, guidance and more than 30 services and advocacy for older adults and caregivers. They also provide training and education for allied professionals and the community.
The Financial Management Services currently provided by LifeSpan are designed to link volunteers with seniors who need help with budgeting, bill paying, managing debt and other financial wellness services. The partnership between CELJ and LifeSpan is new in Niagara County and is looking for volunteers to help establish the same type of program to help support seniors to be independent and stay in their homes. The goal is to bolster the economic security of older adults.
Do you have an interest in volunteering or to learn more about it? A meeting is being held on January 10th at 11:00am at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario Street, Lockport. Training and support for volunteers is provided and you set your own schedule. Reference and background checks are required. Trained volunteers provide monthly assistance with things like budgeting, bill paying, check book balancing, living within your income, linkage to community services, and day to day financial matters. Volunteers do not need a specific background as training is provided.
Once trained, the various scenarios volunteers may assist with include:
• Providing service for an older individual who does not have experience with finances. This may be result of recent loss of spouse or similar situation.
• Helping an older adult who has a health problem that keeps them from being able to handle their finances.
• Assisting an older adult who is overwhelmed with financial decisions.
•Supporting caregivers who need assistance handling a loved one’s finances.
Or other similar situations.
I’m hoping this article reaches some people who would like to learn more and become a volunteer. Please contact The Dale Association at (716) 433-1886 to reserve your seat for the informational session on January 10th. If you are interested in learning more but cannot make the meeting on January 10th, please feel free to reach out to Amy Gathings, staff attorney at Center for Elder Law and Justice at (716)853-3087 ext 247.
