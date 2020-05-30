SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Free legal assistance during the pandemic

We are all trying to help mitigate COVID-19 through social distancing, quarantines and isolation measures. No doubt this pandemic takes us into uncharted territory in many ways. Some of you reading this article may be facing pressing legal issues as a result of the emergency or may know of somebody in need of legal advice as a result of the emergency.
Free legal assistance is available for New Yorkers who may have questions related to the pandemic or other personal situations. The Center for Elder Law and Justice is here for you during the COVID-19 crisis with no age or income restrictions. They have legal expertise in the areas of housing, health care, non-parent caregivers, nursing home resident advocacy, elder abuse and more. Additionally, their attorneys will make referrals and link to other resources when needed.
This free service is available to callers statewide for any age or income level. The legal advice helpline number is 1-844-481-0973. You will reach a live helpline attorney from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, or leave a voicemail message with your name and phone number at any time and receive a return call within one business day from a licensed attorney. They are also available via email at helpline@elderjusticeny.org.
The Center for Elder Law and Justice's free legal advice helpline can help you with questions regarding: Eviction; unemployment; public assistance; COVID stimulus benefits; and more.
For over 40 years, The Center for Elder Law and Justice's attorneys have been providing services to protect the essentials of life, such as housing, income, access to health care and protection from abuse.
During this crisis there have been many changes in laws, emergency declarations and other government actions that affect your life. Free legal assistance is available for people who have questions related to the pandemic or other personal situations. I hope you will contact The Center for Elder Law and Justice if you are one of the people.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.