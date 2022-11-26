Medicare’s annual open enrollment period ends December 7th. This is the time of year when everyone with Medicare can join or change their health and prescription drug plans for 2023.
This includes anyone using traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage. Depending on your needs, you can switch coverage from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa. You can also switch your Part D plan, which pays for medications. Any changes you make will take effect January 1st, as long as the plan gets your enrollment request by December 7th.
Medicare beneficiaries should have received their Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage from their existing Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan providers. People should review plan changes as soon as they receive information from their providers. Changes could include costs such as premiums, deductibles and co-pays, as well as changes to covered procedures, tests and other provisions.
Take time to review the information you received and look at all of your Medicare options; you may find more affordable coverage through a different combination of plans. Keep in mind that you may see a lot of ads for Medicare plans, but there could be a plan that’s perfect for you that isn’t getting a lot of attention with ads and mailers.
This is an important opportunity to make sure you are getting the most from your Medicare benefits. Every year, Medicare plans change and so do your needs. It’s worth the time to shop around to see if the coverage is still the best for your situation. If you have not yet made your decision for 2023, representatives will be on hand at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, to provide information to help you make this important decision.
This is the schedule for Medicare insurance company representatives:
Mondays — Michelle Farina Agency, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Univera, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 5th only.
Tuesdays — Highmark BCBS of WNY, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesdays — Independent Health, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Essential Solutions, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 7th only.
Thursdays — United Healthcare, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Fridays — Independent Health, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you are still undecided about your Medicare selection for next year, now is the time to meet with a representative. The Dale Association building is easily accessible, the insurance reps are incredibly helpful, and you need not be a Dale Association member to take advantage of this service.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
