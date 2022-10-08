Medicare’s annual enrollment period begins October 15th and ends December 7th. This is the time of year when everyone with Medicare can join or change their health and prescription drug plans for 2023.
This includes anyone using traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage. Depending on your needs, you can switch coverage from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa. You can also switch your Part D plan, which pays for medications. Any changes you make will take effect January 1st, as long as the plan gets your enrollment request by December 7th.
Medicare beneficiaries will receive their Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage from their existing Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan providers. People should review plan changes as soon as they receive information from their providers. Changes could include costs such as premiums, deductibles and co-pays, as well as changes to covered procedures, tests and other provisions.
Take time to review the information you received and look at all of your Medicare options; you may find more affordable coverage through a different combination of plans. Keep in mind that you may see a lot of ads for Medicare plans, but there could be a plan that’s perfect for you that isn’t getting a lot of attention with ads and mailers.
This is an important opportunity to make sure you are getting the most from your Medicare benefits. Every year, Medicare plans change and so do your needs. It’s worth the time to shop around to see if the coverage is still the best for your situation.
• • •
Medicare Health Insurance Community meetings will take place throughout the annual enrollment period to help you make this important decision for 2023. Through these meetings, you can get updates and learn about the changes to Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Part D, NYS EPIC and the “Extra Help” Low Income Subsidy Program. Information will be presented by representatives of the Niagara County Office for the Aging and NY Connects, NYS EPIC and Medicare Advantage sales representatives.
The following locations and dates are scheduled for your convenience:
Oct. 20 — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lockport town hall, 6560 Dysinger Road.
Oct. 25 — 10 a.m. to noon at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road.
Nov. 2 — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
Nov. 10 — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lockport Senior Centre / The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St.
Nov. 18 — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at North Tonawanda Senior Center, 110 Goundry St.
• • •
Michelle Farina will host a meeting for current Independent Health members from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
Univera will provide an informative seminar on health insurance on Oct. 31, from 10 to 11 a.m., then an agent will be available to take questions until 3 p.m.
Additionally, representatives of health insurance companies will be at The Dale Association for one-on-one consultations to have your Medicare questions answered and/or to talk about your unique situation. Walk-ins are welcome, or you may call your representative to schedule an appointment. This is the schedule:
Mondays — Michelle Farina Agency, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesdays — Highmark BCBS of WNY, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesdays — Independent Health, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Essential Solutions, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (beginning Oct. 19); Humana, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (beginning Oct. 19).
Thursdays — United Healthcare, 1 to 3 p.m.; Clarity Group, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 and Oct. 20; Humana, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
• • •
I hope you will take advantage of one or more of these educational opportunities to help you make an important decision about your Medicare choice for 2023.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
