Ever have the winter blahs? The weather is cold, the days are darker and conditions like this drive us indoors. and let’s face it, this can also be a time when people reach an emotional low. Winter causes a mild case of the blues in about 25% of people in the United States.
If you are feeling down, you are not alone. Many people feel their mood shrinking this time of year, for lots of different reasons.
Some suggestions to avoid the winter blues include:
Eat healthy and exercise. Make sure you get a variety of fruits and vegetables, eat healthy portions, and exercise. Physical and psychological wellbeing are connected. When your body feels good, so does your mind. Physical exercise releases the “happy hormones.”
Get sunshine and Vitamin D. New research shows that sufficient amounts of vitamin D reduce the chances of developing depression. Our bodies need sunlight to generate vitamin D. Take a walk and spend some time in the sun; take advantage of every sunny day.
Laugh. This sounds simple and it is. Laughter is good for you. Watch a funny movie, be with people who make you laugh, and find the humor in things.
Try gratitude. Genuinely try to feel grateful, for it can bring more meaning and purpose to your life. Looking at the bright side and feeling appreciation for the little things in life are great ways to feel better. Remember to say “thank you” for all the little things in your life today.
Smile. Research shows that if we force ourselves to smile, after a while we do start feeling better. And, it will work both ways. Smiling at somebody may just brighten their day — and receiving a smile may brighten your day.
Music. Listening to upbeat music can be uplifting as well.
Socialization. The benefits of being with other people are well documented and I often write about why socialization is so important. Those who interact with others tend to be healthier, both physically and mentally, than those who become socially isolated. Happiness is getting out and being with people, and that’s why I recommend it.
The Dale Association is a great place to start; if you are reading this, please make The Dale a part of your 2023. We understand the importance of overall health and well-being to the strength of our community. Activity is beneficial for health of people of all ages, including the older population. It can increase longevity, lower the risk of developing chronic diseases, helps to maintain individual living and enhances overall quality of life.
Here is a sample of some of the activities coming up; one or more might be just what you need to help you overcome the winter blahs.
CHAIR EXERCISE: This class is designed for people of all abilities and limitations. Participants gain strength, balance, endurance and camaraderie. Offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. ($3)
CRIBBAGE: This is a fun game with a friendly and congenial group who gather at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays. If you have not played before or need a refresher, stop in and observe a couple of games. ($6)
DOMINOES: The domino players welcome new players at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. No experience necessary, they’ll teach you the rules of the game. (Free)
BILLARDS: For just 25 cents a day on Tuesdays and Fridays, members are welcome to play on our regulation size table.
SOCIAL SEWERS: If you like to sew, this group is for you. They meet at 9:30 a.m. Mondays to make walker bags, adult clothing protectors, pet beds and more. Many of the items are donated to organizations in need. (Free)
SCRABBLE: Join us for a friendly game at 1 p.m. Thursdays. This is the original and more interactive version of Words with Friends and it’s free!
NEEDLERS: Come meet our needle workers, compare your work and help each other learn at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. (Free)
QUILTERS: The senior center quilting group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Whether you are an experienced quilter or just starting out, this group welcomes you. ($2 plus supplies)
CARDS: Pinochle, euchre and bid pitch are played in regular rotation each Thursday afternoon. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned player, this group has a great time playing cards, sharing memories, and getting to know each other. (Free)
DUPLICATE BRIDGE: Players are needed. If you would like to join in a friendly game from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays, please call Gerry at 716-791-4075. ($2)
TECHNOLOGY ASSISTANCE: Available in 30-minute increments between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays. Call 716-433-1886 to schedule your one-on-one appointment with Erin and bring your electronic device with you. We will set up the applications with you, so you will be ready to use them when you are home. (Free for members)
LUNCH CLUB: Will meet next on March 1; call for details.
PICKLEBALL: Games begin at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Bring your sneakers, we have everything else you will need.
TRAVEL CLUB: Join us to discuss upcoming day trips and extended travel trips at 10 a.m. Feb. 28.
MUSICAL MEMORY CAFE: This is a gathering place for caregivers and their loved ones to relax, socialize, enjoy a meal and some great music! Must reserve places seven days prior to ensure we have enough meals on hand. The next one is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22; call 716-433-1886.
AND MORE! Stop in for a tour of The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, and to learn more about how we can help you overcome your winter blahs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.