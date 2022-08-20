They say it takes more muscles to frown than smile. I’m not sure if there is any evidence to support that, but I do know that smiling comes with some real-life benefits. In honor of “National Smile Week” I’m sharing some fun information about the benefits of smiling.
When you smile, your brain releases molecules called neuropeptides to help fight off stress, then other neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin and endorphins. The endorphins act as a mild pain reliever, while serotonin is an anti-depressant. One study even suggests that smiling can help us recover faster from stress and reduce our heart rate.
Did you ever notice that if you are in bad form or feeling a bit sad and you smile, it can actually make you feel instantly better? It might even be worth it to fake a smile. There’s evidence that forcing a smile can bring you a boost in mood and happiness level.
Turns out the benefits of smiling aren’t just limited to yourself — it can also affect those around you, too. Smiling is very contagious. It is very difficult not to respond in kind when somebody smiles at you.
I find smiling a lot works wonders around people with dementia, particularly those who may have lost their ability to clearly communicate verbally. A warm smile doesn’t need words and will make the person feel noticed, elevate the mood, and best of all, you usually get a smile back!
Smiling at others is a way of giving individual attention and creating social inclusiveness. Some people may feel lonely, invisible, maybe a bit confused. Your smile will show them that you see them as individuals and that you care.
Positive emotions invigorate human beings. So, next time you’re feeling like you could use a pick-me-up, try busting out a toothy grin and it could give you (and those around you) the lift you are looking for. And, happy “National Smile Week”.
