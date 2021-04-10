The New York State Bar Association's Elder Law and Special Needs Section is sponsoring National Healthcare Decision Making Day 2021. What is this? It is a volunteer, public-service project that will involve attorneys speaking on topics relevant to older New Yorkers, their family members and caregivers.
The National Healthcare Decision Making Day initiative is a collaborative effort of national, state and community organizations committed to ensuring that all adults with decision-making capacity in the United States have the information and opportunity to communicate and document their healthcare decisions.
Despite recent gains in public awareness of the need for advance care planning, studies indicate that most Americans have not exercised their right to make decisions about their healthcare in the event that they cannot speak for themselves.
National Healthcare Decision Making Day will help people understand that making future decisions includes much more than deciding what care they would or would not want; it starts with expressing preferences, clarifying values, identifying care preferences and selecting an agent to express healthcare decisions if patients are unable to speak for themselves.
According to a recent research study: 71% of Americans have thought about end-of-life treatment preferences, and 95% have heard of a living will, but only 29% have a living will.
The public is invited to attend a free session of National Healthcare Decision Making Day 2021, which is being held locally on April 20, a Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m., at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Elder law attorney Patricia George will be the presenter. The program will help attendees be prepared to make better, more informed health care decisions. It will include a question-and-answer session and a "legal checklist" with an overview of legal documents every New Yorker should be aware of.
It is important for everyone to understand the importance of having these documents in order — it doesn't matter what your age is. When people are unprepared, it can be emotionally devastating, financially costly, and an obstacle for people to take care of everyday dealings.
The program is free of charge, will last approximately one hour and the community is welcome. All activities at The Dale Association are being conducted under COVID-19 standards, including masks, social distancing and health screening to enter the building.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Please call 433-1886.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.