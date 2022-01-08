SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Helpful hints for healthy eating

New Year's means resolutions! Some New Year's resolutions are: eat better, lose weight, get organized, spend less and save more, enjoy life to the fullest, stay fit and healthy, learn something exciting, quit smoking, help others achieve their dreams, fall in love, spend more time with family ...
If you want help tackling No. 1 above, think about making simple changes to what you eat. Free health presentations will be offered on January 11th and January 18th, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. The presentation is by staff from the Cornell Cooperative Extension and SNAP Ed New York. All ages are welcome and you need not be a Dale member to attend.
I also offer the following healthy eating tips for people:
— Drink plenty of liquids. With age, you may lose some of your sense of thirst. Drink water often. Low-fat or fat-free milk or 100% juice may also help you stay hydrated. Limit beverages that have lots of added sugar or salt.
— Make eating a social event. Meals are more enjoyable when you eat with others. Invite a friend to join you or take part in a potluck. Join your local senior center or your place of worship for a meal with others. There are many ways to make mealtime pleasing.
— Plan healthy meals. Find sensible, flexible ways to choose and prepare tasty meals so you can eat foods you need. National Institute on Aging has advice on what to eat, how much to eat, which foods to choose based on the dietary guidelines.
— Know how much to eat. Learn to recognize how much to eat so you can control portion size. When dining out, pack part of your meal to eat later. One restaurant portion is often enough for two meals or more.
— Vary your vegetables. Include a variety of different colored vegetables to brighten your plate. Most vegetables are a low-calorie source of nutrients. Vegetables are also a good source of fiber.
— Eat for your teeth and gums. Many people find that their teeth and gums change as they age. People with dental problems sometimes find it difficult to chew firm fruits and vegetables, or meats. Don't miss out on needed nutrients. Eating softer foods can help.
— Use herbs and spices. Foods may seem to lose their flavor as you age. If favorite dishes taste different, it may not be the cook! Maybe your sense of smell, sense of taste, or both have changed. Medicines may also change how foods taste. Add flavors to your meals with herbs and spices.
— Keep food safe. Don't take a chance with your health; food-related illness can be life threatening for an older person. Throw out food that might not be safe. Avoid certain foods that are always risky for an older person, such as unpasteurized dairy. Other foods may be harmful when they are raw or undercooked, such as eggs, fish, shellfish or poultry.
— Read the nutrition label. Make the right choices when buying food. Pay attention to the listings for fats, sodium and other items on the nutrition label. Ask your doctor if there are ingredients you might need to limit.
I hope you will consider registering for the free presentations this month. Please call 716-433-1886 to reserve your seat.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
