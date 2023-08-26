Many seniors experience isolation and loneliness. More than a quarter of people over age 60 live alone, according to a research study. And 43 percent of people 60 and older reported feeling lonely before Covid, according to another study. During the pandemic, loneliness increased. Loneliness is a public health crisis that isn’t going away anytime soon and needs to be addressed.
Telephone reassurance programs or “friendly caller” programs are a simple yet effective way to promote social connection and address senior loneliness. Across the country, older adults and vulnerable populations are increasingly homebound, leading to being lonely. Covid is not the only contributing factor to needing a friendly person to talk to. A change in life, such as loss of spouse or a move to a new location where you don’t know anybody yet, can feel lonely. Talking on the phone with a friendly caller has become an appealing option to combat feelings of loneliness.
A telephone reassurance program or friendly caller program called CARE (Call and Reassure Elders) is available throughout Niagara County. Here’s how it works:
A brief, daily telephone call, designed for individuals who live alone or feel isolated, is placed at a pre-arranged time each day, up to five days a week, Monday through Friday. The volunteer caller verifies well-being and/or initiates friendly conversation. If the recipient doesn’t answer the phone at the designated time, emergency procedures are followed, including calls to emergency contacts to check on the house before 9-1-1 is activated. This service is offered at no cost.
The CARE Program at The Dale Association provides regular phone calls to seniors and other people with disabilities to check on their well-being and give them the opportunity to socialize. Every participant is different and has a unique story.
CARE coordinator Nancy Smith tells the story about a client who came to us who spoke limited English; her language of comfort is Italian. Fortunately, through the Dale’s community relationships, we were able to find a volunteer who spoke Italian. And guess what happened? They discovered they were both from the same town in Italy and had lived only 20 miles apart! They continue to talk daily.
“Every situation is unique and the CARE program goes above and beyond to provide the type of connections people need to feel like they have a friend and somebody they can talk to,” Smith said.
Are you somebody who would like to receive a friendly call?
Are you somebody who would like to be the friendly caller?
Are you a caregiver looking for peace of mind for a loved one?
The Dale Association provides the CARE Telephone Reassurance program locally and is looking for additional friendly volunteers to make calls. It is a great opportunity to give a small amount of your time for a big impact. Both male and female volunteers are needed. Call Nancy Smith at 716-433-1886, extension 108, to get an application and more information.
