SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: How are you using technology?

Middle aged and older adults are embracing technology for a variety of reasons. National data shows that Americans are more digitally connected than ever before. With approximately 70% of seniors now connected to the internet, devices such as smart phones and tablets are a part of their daily lives to stay informed, connect to friends and family, shop, make travel plans, and make reservations for travel and transportation.
Nearly 50% of adults 65 and older and 40% of those ages 50 to 64 believe they need someone to assist them in learning and using a new technology device, as compared to approximately 20% of those ages 18 to 29.
Young people may roll their eyes at older people who can't use technology as fast as they do, but it's wrong to say that older Americans can't use technology. Remember, a baby boomer invented the World Wide Web, so why should we be surprised that they continue to create, adopt and use new technology?
According to an AARP study:
Mobile and traditional computing devices are the primary tech for Americans aged 50 and older. More than nine in 10 own a computer or laptop, seven in 10 own a smart phone, and more than 4 in 10 own a tablet.
Adults aged 70 and older are more likely to have older technology such as desktops and feature phones than those aged 50 to 69.
Traditional activities dominate computer use for adults older than 50, but a sizable minority are using the device to manage medical care or learn online. Among those who own devices, top activities include surfing the internet, making purchases, getting news and banking.
Adults aged 70 and older do fewer activities on their computers than those younger than 70, with the exceptions of gaming and email.
Surfing the web is the top activity for tablet users, and older adults who have both a tablet and computer are more likely to use their tablet for playing games and watching video.
For adults aged 50 and older who have a smart phone, top activities include sending texts or emails, getting directions or traffic information, using purchasing apps, surfing the internet, getting news, and accessing social media.
Among those younger than 70, text messaging has overtaken email as a tool most used to stay connected, though most still use email, texting and social media.
There is all kinds of interesting data about who is using technology and how they are using it. How are you using it? Have you wished you could be better at it?
The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, is offering a Technology Series for those who would like to learn more. You can enroll in one of the upcoming sessions or schedule time with Erin Strassburg one-on-one to learn how to set up a phone, tablet or computer, or to set up email, communicate with your family via computer, learn about social media (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) or get your questions answered to help you decide if this is something for you. Some of the upcoming session topics are:
1 p.m. Feb. 2, Setting up your online shopping with Instacart, Amazon, WalMart, DoorDash and more.
1 p.m. Feb. 9, How to use Zoom, Google Meets and House Party.
1 p.m. Feb. 16, Setting up your online pharmacy for prescription refills, prescription status and delivery to your home.
1 p.m. Feb. 23, Using Kindle and how to borrow electronic books from the library, setting up a Good Reads account.
Technology can be an important link to people, services and fun; like anything new, it can also be intimidating. Erin can help take the intimidation out of learning something new and goes at your pace. I hope you will call her if you are curious or if this is an area you are interested in knowing more about.
Please call 433-1886 to reserve your seat, and be sure to bring your device to learn on. These sessions are free and all are welcome. All Covid safety protocols are being followed including social distancing, face masks and health screening upon admission.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
