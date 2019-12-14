SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: How to help a griever through the holidays

The holidays bring a mixed bag of emotions. Some people love the excuse to gather together and give gifts, while others find the forced happiness of the season to be stressful. A lot of folks find themselves somewhere in the middle. But when you've lost a loved one, especially recently, the holidays can feel impossible.
Perhaps your best friend just lost her mother; or maybe a colleague just lost a spouse. You know they're having a hard time and you'd like to be helpful, but you aren't really sure what to do or say. In fact, you're not even sure if you should say anything at all. Few of us ever receive advice on how to console a griever. And yet, because loss is the most universal of all experiences, we all have friends and family who, at one time or another, are grieving.
For some, this Christmas will be the first holiday without a special loved one. I share these tips in hopes they will guide you through wanting to let your friend or colleague know you care, yet aren't sure what you should say or do.
Acknowledge their loss — Although this seems so simple and so obvious, it's amazing how many people avoid mentioning loss to a griever, especially if their loss is recent. Most likely the omission is a well-intentioned desire to avoid inflicting further pain, but the effect is nonetheless hurtful to a griever who ends up feeling ignored. No matter how many years have gone by, a griever feels loss during the holidays. You can say something along the lines of this: "I know you must be missing your (wife, daughter, dad). The holidays can be an especially tough time when someone you love is gone. I wanted you to know that I'm thinking about you and sending you lots of love." What you say should be worded like something you'd say and be heartfelt.
Share a memory — Grievers love to hear stories about their loved one. If you have a memory to share, know that it is a gift to the griever. Say this: "I used to love to hear her laugh." Or "Did I ever tell you about the time he and I ..." If you don't have a memory to share, saying "I hope that your many wonderful memories bring a smile to your face, even in the midst of your pain / sadness" will convey you care and are thinking about them.
Show up with a gift — It doesn't have to be anything elaborate, but a plate of cookies, a poinsettia plant, or a holiday stew can really touch a griever. It lets them know that you care and it gives you a way to express your concern. Share with them that you are thinking of them with "This is just a little something to let you know that we're thinking of you."
Extend holiday invitations — But make it clear that you absolutely understand if they aren't up for it. No one wants to be left off the invitation list because people assume they don't want to do anything, and at the same time, no one wants to have the pressure of showing up for a zillion holiday events. An invite offered even with the understanding that they might not make it may be exactly what the person needs.
Make a donation to a charity in honor of their loved one — Grievers want to know that their loved one is not forgotten. Donating in their honor is a generous way to help others, to support a cause, and to honor a life. Share by saying: "We made a small donation in your sister's honor. We want you to know that we will always remember her life and how much she touched us."
Never minimize their pain — Telling a griever that their pain isn't so bad, that their loved one is better off in heaven, or that "time heals all wounds" does not help. It is no doubt difficult to see people we care about in pain, but the most helpful response you can offer is to listen and to witness their emotion without trying to erase it. Share something like "I can't imagine what you're going through. I know the pain must be incredibly intense. I'm here to listen and to be your friend."
Consoling a friend who has just lost a loved one can feel like a frightening task. I hope these tips help you to open your heart and offer your support — your grieving friend will be most grateful.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.