SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: How to master aging well

In 1950, the average American who was 65 could expect to live another 14 years in retirement, with roughly half of that time in good health. Today, once people reach age 65, they can expect to live another 19 years with roughly 66% of that time in good health.
Older adults are not only driving population growth statewide, they are more diverse than ever before. During the past decade, the number of New Yorkers over 65 increased by 26%, far outstripping the broader population, which grew at only 3%. There are now more New Yorkers aged 65 and older than there are children younger than age 13.
And, Niagara County's older adult population is in excess of 18% — well above the state and national averages. The older adult population is booming. More of us are living longer and generally healthier than ever before.
As we age, we can continue to grow and develop and remain a vitally important asset to the community.
The Aging Mastery program enables participants aged 50 to 100 to gain the skills and tools they need to manage their health and remain economically secure and socially engaged.
The Dale Association is accepting participants for an upcoming session of the Aging Mastery program, which is offered in partnership with the National Council on Aging and the New York State and Niagara County Offices for Aging.
First piloted nationally, Aging Mastery incorporates evidence-based materials, expert speakers, group discussion and peer support to help participants achieve measurable improvements in managing their health and finances. It aims to empower older adults to make and maintain small, effective changes to live a healthier, happier and more secure life. Small steps can make a big difference in your health and well-being, and even modest improvements can make life fun and meaningful.
Program topics include: Navigating longer life; sleep patterns; nutrition; medications; falls prevention; social activity; volunteer and community engagement opportunities; physical activity; remaining economically secure; managing health care, financial and housing/care decisions.
Aging Mastery is a free, 10-session course offered over a 10-week period. The next course at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, will begin on Feb. 12. Sessions are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
Advance registration is required. Call 433-1886, send an email to Gretchen.Doty@daleassociation.com , or stop in at the senior center.
We hope to recruit a wide range of participants and, again, the course is appropriate for adults of all ages from 50 to 100.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
