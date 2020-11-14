SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: If you know someone like Larry ...

Meet Larry. Larry is a professional in the community and recently had some personal problems that were affecting his work. He is letting us tell his story because he wants to let others know they too may be able to get assistance.
In general, Larry felt he had gotten a raw deal out of life and tended to blame his troubles on other people. Despite his deep-rooted anger, he functioned pretty well at work and was a successful professional — usually composed and able to maintain a positive demeanor. Larry had less control of his anger at home and some of his friends thought he was a "hot head." It was when Larry was not at work that his problems started — where he would easily "fly off the handle" and then calm down just as quickly.
Pressure from his day to day workload and the added stress from the coronavirus pandemic escalated and one day Larry was not able to calm down after letting his temper get the best of him at work. Larry's wife encouraged him to seek help. This is where the Dale Association's Outpatient Counseling and Treatment Center comes in.
At the counseling center, after undergoing a comprehensive mental health assessment, it was determined that the underlying causes of Larry's anger management problem were generalized anxiety disorder and fear. Larry learned how to understand the sources of his fear and anxiety; manage and gain control of his anger, which resulted in more appropriate outward behaviors; and improve his function at work and with his family. Larry's performance at work improved and his relationship with his wife and family improved.
Do you know someone like Larry? Before problems with controlling your anger escalate and cause problems at work or home, know that, like Larry, help is available. The counselors have experience with anger management and you learn new skills to manage your anger and eliminate current negative habitual behavior patterns.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.