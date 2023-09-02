The Center for Elder Law and Justice (CELJ), in partnership with Lifespan of Rochester, is happy to offer a new Financial Management Volunteer program. The program seeks to connect volunteers from the community with older adults who need assistance managing their day-to-day finances.
Volunteers are fully vetted with an application and background check. They are then trained and paired with an older adult client. CELJ staff assist with the initial client visits and follow-up visits as needed. The trained volunteers meet with their clients in their homes once per month to help with things like paying bills, organizing mail, budgeting, balancing a checkbook, and making referrals for other needed services.
Lifespan of Rochester has been successfully operating this program in Monroe County for many years. They recently engaged CELJ to expand the program into Western New York. The program is now officially open in Niagara County and has seen initial successes already. Each new client has exhibited a sense of relief after the initial meeting with their volunteer knowing that they no longer must struggle and go it alone. Several clients have also been able to get connected with other departments within CELJ to get free legal help with issues that are affecting their budget.
The Financial Management Volunteer program seeks to empower older adults to remain living independently in their own home and community for as long as possible. It also provides a valuable volunteer opportunity in the community, striving to create a strongly bonded community of volunteers who support each other in their work and learn together.
If you are interested in becoming a client, referring someone you know to the program, or learning more about what it means to be a volunteer, please contact CELJ’s Financial Management Volunteer Program at 1-800-316-5103 or via email to budgethelp@elderjusticeny.org.
