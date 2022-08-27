Hot summer temperatures have been associated with an increase in heat-related symptoms and even death. Individuals receiving antipsychotic medications are at particular risk of heat stroke during periods of extreme heat. Children and the elderly are at increased risk.
In addition to monitoring individuals at risk, prevention is paramount. Symptoms may best be prevented by:
— heightened attention to the state of hydration of a person, particularly those at high risk (those on antipsychotic medications, the elderly, children and those with poor fluid intake);
— staying in cooler areas;
— monitoring for elevations of body temperature;
— avoiding direct exposure to sunlight or minimizing exposure;
— wearing protective clothing and using sunscreen.
If not recognized and treated early, heat stroke can be fatal. The symptoms of heatstroke include: elevated body temperature (temperature of 104 degrees F is the main sign of heatstroke); skin that’s hot and dry to the touch (this not present in all cases); altered mental state; nausea and/or vomiting; headache; rapid heart rate; and rapid respiration.
Discuss with your doctor how medications and/or chronic conditions may affect your body’s ability to manage heat. Take the heat seriously. and seek immediate medical attention when signs of heat stroke are present.
