SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Life expectancy in Niagara County

Life expectancy increased significantly throughout the United States from 1990 to 2010. That was especially the case in New York state, where life expectancy increased from 74.7 years to 80.4 years during this time period, leapfrogging the national life expectancy estimate. Since 2010, life expectancy estimates have hovered between 80 and 81 years in New York state.
Life expectancy is an important indicator of the quality of life and overall health of a community and reflects physical health, mental health, and individual behaviors, as well as socioeconomic conditions and the quality of the health care system. There is a wide variation in life expectancy across communities in New York state.
Many factors, including income, socioeconomic status, race and education are associated with life expectancy. Although income and other socioeconomic factors are strongly associated with life expectancy, there are important exceptions. Not all communities with low incomes or socioeconomic status have low life expectancies. For example, more than one-third of New Yorkers living in census tracts with highest life expectancy have median incomes of less than $50,000. Some communities may be benefiting from external influences that spill over from more affluent nearby census tracts. Factors beyond income and socioeconomic status — such as individual health behaviors and immigration status — may also play important roles in life expectancy.
There is also extensive variation in life expectancy across census tracts within counties. On average, there is approximately a 20% difference between the census tracts with the longest life expectancy and shortest life expectancy within each of the counties in New York state.
Let's look at how life expectancy for Niagara County is distributed by census tract, according to this recent study. Data is divided into five quintiles based on distribution of the life expectancy estimates.
Range of Life Expectancy for census tracts in Niagara County:
— Life expectancy of 83.2 years to 93.6 years, 5%
— Life expectancy of 81.3 years to 83.2 years, 12%
— Life expectancy of 79.7 years to 81.3 years, 23%
— Life expectancy of 77.4 years to 79.7 years, 23%
— Life expectancy of 59.0 years to 77.4 years, 37%
Niagara County has census tracts with a wide range of life expectancies and with life expectancies both longer and shorter than the state average.
Although the estimates for life expectancy from this study predate the pandemic, COVID-19 is likely to increase disparities in life expectancy across New York state, as certain communities have been disproportionately affected by the disease.
All New Yorkers have the right to a long and healthy life, and disparities in life expectancy across communities pose a critical barrier to achieving health equity statewide.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
