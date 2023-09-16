Every day, we take for granted our sight and ability to hear. Vision impairment can range from low vision to legal blindness to complete blindness. Sight accounts for 90% to 95% of all sensory perceptions. Sensory changes can cause less effective functioning in society and in carrying out of personal activities.
And, did you know that hearing loss affects nearly 28 million Americans? It can begin gradually, with a buzzing in the ears or the sense that others are mumbling, or it may come suddenly after an illness or accident. Hearing loss can range from very mild, when only faint, high-pitched sounds or voices are not heard, to so severe that even explosive noises can go unnoticed. Unfortunately, most Americans wait five to seven years before solving their hearing problems. Early detection will lead to an easier acceptance of the hearing loss and the possibility of taking advantage of adaptive devices and/or resources to make living with the loss easier.
The general public is invited to participate in free hearing screening on Wednesday (September 20) from noon to 2 p.m. at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Screenings are free of charge and conducted by Buffalo Hearing and Speech Center. The audiologist will conduct a one-on-one screening and consultation with each individual to help them determine if further assistance is needed. It is an opportunity for people 60 and older to sit with an audiologist to discuss general hearing concerns. Appointments fill up quickly, so it is recommended that you call 716-433-1886 to schedule your appointment.
The Dale Association offers free programs for the visually and hearing impaired. This multi-faceted effort is designed to enrich the lives of people 60 and older living with visual and /or hearing impairment by providing: educational seminars, referral information, screenings, in-home assessments, assistive device resource center, ongoing support and an on-site desktop electronic magnifier. Nancy Smith, program coordinator, can link you or your family to community services and answer your questions about hearing and vision, all in an effort to help provide an improved quality of life.
The Dale Association offers screenings and educational presentations several times per year. Please take advantage of the free services. Even if you cannot attend the above sessions, learn more by calling Nancy Smith anytime at 716-433-1886.
