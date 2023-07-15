988 — the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is one year old. Effective July 16 of last year, 988 became available to connect people to the existing National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. People can call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for themselves or if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
988 serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live in the United States, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help.
988 offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress. That could be:
• Thoughts of suicide
• Mental health or substance use crisis, or
• Any other kind of emotion distress
Too many people are experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress without the support and care they need, and sadly, the pandemic only made a bad situation worse when it comes to mental health and wellness in America. There are urgent realities driving the need for crisis service transformation across our country. In 2021:
• The U.S. had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes
• For people aged 10-14 and 25-34 years, suicide was the second-leading cause of death
• Suicide rates increased significantly among non-Hispanic Black & American Indian and Alaska Native people
• Nearly 900,000 youth aged 12-17 and 1.7 million adults attempted suicide
• About 107,000 people died from drug overdoses
Yet, there is hope. The 988 Lifeline helps thousands of struggling people overcome suicidal crisis or mental-health related distress every day.
The 988 dialing code operates through what was formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It is a network of over 200 locally operated and funded crisis centers around the country. Transition to 988 is an important step forward and offers an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen and transform crisis care in our country. It is anticipated that 988 will continue to grow and evolve over the years, much the way 911 and emergency medical services have grown over the past five decades.
The following table compares 911 and 988 current capabilities:
For those who have not dealt with severe depression or suicidal thoughts, it can be hard to wrap your head around what drives approximately 1 million people each year to take their own life. Please share this information.
