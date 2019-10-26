SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Medicare open enrollment underway

Medicare's annual open enrollment period begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. This is the time of year when everyone with Medicare can join or change their health and prescription drug plans for 2020.
This includes anyone using traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage. Depending on our needs, you can switch coverage from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa. You can also switch your Part D plan, which pays for medications. Any changes you make will take effect Jan. 1, as long as the plan gets your enrollment request by Dec. 7.
Medicare beneficiaries will receive their Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage from their existing Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan providers. People should review plan changes as soon as they receive information from their providers. Changes could include costs such as premiums, deductibles and co-pays, as well as changes to covered procedures, tests and other provisions.
Take time to review the information you received and look at all of your Medicare options; you may find more affordable coverage through a different combination of plans. Keep in mind that you may see a lot of ads for Medicare plans, but there could be a plan that's perfect for you that isn't getting a lot of attention with ads and mailers.
This is an important opportunity to make sure you are getting the most from your Medicare benefits. Every year, Medicare plans change and so do your needs. It's worth the time to shop around to see if the coverage is still the best for your situation. Medicare Health Insurance Community meetings will take place throughout the annual enrollment period to help you make this important decision for 2020.
Get updates and learn about the changes to Medicare, the Medicare Health Plans, Medicare Part D, NYS EPIC and "Extra Help" Low Income Subsidy Program.
Information will be presented by representatives of the Niagara County Office for the Aging and NY Connects, NYS EPIC Program, and Medicare Advantage Plans Sales Representatives on these dates:
• 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, First Presbyterian Church rec hall, 100 Church St., Youngstown.
• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7, The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. (Rite Aid staff will administer flu shots here, from 9 a.m. to noon, covered by insurance).
Additionally, Medicare Advantage Plan sales representatives will be at The Dale Association for one-on-one consultations to have your questions answered and/or to talk about your unique situation. Here's the schedule.
• BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, every Tuesday through Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Fidelis Care: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 31); and 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 11.
• Independent Health: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday through Dec. 6.
• Clarity Group representing United Healthcare: 9 a.m. to noon Monday (Oct. 28), Nov. 4, Nov. 11, Nov. 18, Nov. 25, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16.
• Univera Healthcare: 10 a.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 2.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
