SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Medicare open enrollment

Medicare's annual open enrollment period begins October 15th and ends December 7th. This is the time of year when everyone with Medicare can join or change their health and prescription drug plans for 2022.
This includes anyone using traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage. Depending on your needs, you can switch coverage from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa. You can also switch your Part D plan, which pays for medications. Any changes you make will take effect January 1st, as long as the plan gets your enrollment request by December 7th.
Medicare beneficiaries will receive their Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage from their existing Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plan providers. People should review plan changes as soon as they receive information from their providers. Changes could include costs such as premiums, deductibles and co-pays, as well as changes to covered procedures, tests and other provisions.
Take time to review the information you received and look at all of your Medicare options; you may find more affordable coverage through a different combination of plans. Keep in mind that you may see a lot of ads for Medicare plans, but there could be a plan that's perfect for you that isn't getting a lot of attention with ads and mailers.
This is an important opportunity to make sure you are getting the most from your Medicare benefits. Every year, Medicare plans change and so do your needs. It's worth the time to shop around to see if the coverage is still the best for your situation. Medicare Health Insurance Community meetings will take place throughout the annual enrollment period to help you make this important decision for 2022.
Get updates and learn about the changes to Medicare, the Medicare Health Plans, Medicare Part D, NYS EPIC and "Extra Help" Low Income Subsidy Program. Information will be presented by representatives of the Niagara County Office For the Aging and NY Connects, NYS EPIC Program, and Medicare Advantage Plans. The following locations and dates are scheduled for your convenience:
— The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, October 7th, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
— Lockport town hall, Dysinger Road at Old Beattie Road, October 14th, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• • •
SNAP representatives will also be at The Dale Association on October 7th from 9 to 11 a.m. SNAP helps New York's adults 60 and older buy healthy food at the grocery store.
• • •
Additionally, representatives of health insurance companies will be at The Dale Association for one-on-one consultations to have your Medicare questions answered and/or to talk about your unique situation. Walk-ins are welcome or call your representative to schedule an appointment. Here's the schedule of these visits:
Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York — Tuesdays from now until December 7th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Independent Health — Every Wednesday and Friday in October and November, and December 1st and December 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Michelle Farina Agency — October 4th, October 18th, October 25th, every Monday in November, and December 6th, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
United Healthcare — Dates in October are 4, 18, 21, 25 and 28, dates in November are 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22 and 29, December 2nd and December 6th, all from 1 to 4 p.m.
Univera Healthcare — All at The Dale's 20 Lock St., Lockport, administrative office: October 14th, 1 to 4 p.m.; October 25th, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; November 8th, 1 to 3 p.m.; November 22nd, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and December 6th, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Clarity Group — Every Thursday in October, November 4th, November 11th, November 18th and December 2nd, all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sheridan Benefits — All at The Dale's 20 Lock St., Lockport, administrative office: October 21st, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; November 4th, noon to 2 p.m.; November 18th, 10 a.m. to noon; and December 2nd, 1 to 3 p.m.
I hope you will take advantage of one or more of these educational opportunities to help you make an important decision about your Medicare choice for 2022.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
