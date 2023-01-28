Are you concerned about memory problems? Memory Screening Day will take place on Feb. 9 at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
Confidential memory screenings, as well as follow up resources and information about dementia and successful aging, are available through The Dale Association and make sense for anybody who is concerned about memory loss. These free screenings are intended to determine whether you might benefit from participation in the Memory Minders Program, which works with individuals experiencing early onset memory loss.
Who should be screened? Ask yourself:
Am I becoming forgetful?
Do I have trouble concentrating?
Do I have difficulty performing familiar tasks?
Do I have trouble recalling words or names in conversation?
Do I sometimes forget where I am or where I am going?
Am I misplacing things more often?
Have family or friends told me I am repeating questions?
Am I saying the same things over and over again?
Have I become lost while walking or driving?
Have my family or friends noticed changes in my mood, behavior, personality or desire to do things?
Currently, as many as 5.1 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and the incidence is rising in line with the swell of baby boomers. The prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease doubles every five years beyond age 65.
All individuals should be empowered to make informed decisions to better manage their own health. Anyone who’s concerned about memory changes, those at risk due to family history, or anyone who wants to check their memory now and for future comparison, is encouraged to have a memory screen.
Memory screenings are a significant first step toward finding out if a person may have a memory problem. The face-to-face screening takes place in a private setting. The person who administers the screening reviews the results with the person who is screened.
Appointments are now being accepted for Feb. 9, between noon and 2 p.m. Please call 716-433-1886 or stop in at the Dale Association to set up yours.
Memory Minders is an adult social day program designed to work with people who have early to mid stage dementia. It is designed to slow the progression of memory loss with brain stimulation and socialization programming. Memory Minders is currently available Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday sessions will begin on March 1. If you would like more information, call Candace Fulford, program coordinator, at 716-433-1886, extension 110.
