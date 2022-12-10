Are you concerned about memory problems? Most people with dementia remain undiagnosed by their primary care providers, and families often fail to recognize the significance of early cognitive symptoms. In response, there has been a growing interest in screening for memory problems.
Confidential memory screenings, as well as follow up resources and information about dementia and successful aging, are available through The Dale Association and make sense for anybody who is concerned about memory loss. These screenings are not a diagnosis, but can suggest whether a medical evaluation would be beneficial. Extensive study has indicated that these screenings are of value to individuals who participate in them.
Who should be screened? Ask yourself:
Am I becoming forgetful?
Do I have trouble concentrating?
Do I have difficulty performing familiar tasks?
Do I have trouble recalling words or names in conversation?
Do I sometimes forget where I am or where I am going?
Am I misplacing things more often?
Have family or friends told me I am repeating questions?
Am I saying the same things over and over again?
Have I become lost while walking or driving?
Have my family or friends noticed changes in my mood, behavior, personality or desire to do things?
Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. Other memory problems might result from causes that are not currently reversible, such as Alzheimer’s disease. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat one of these conditions.
Currently, as many as 5.1 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, and the incidence is rising in line with the swell of baby boomers. The prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease doubles every five years beyond age 65. All individuals should be empowered to make informed decisions to better manage their own health. Anyone concerned about memory changes, those at risk due to family history, or anyone who wants to check their memory now and for future comparison, should feel encouraged to undergo memory screening.
Memory screenings are a significant first step toward finding out if a person may have a memory problem. Face-to-face screening takes place in a private setting. The person who administers the screening reviews the results with the person who is screened, and suggests that those with abnormal scores and those with normal scores who still have concerns follow up with a physician or other healthcare professional.
Memory screening appointments are now being accepted for December 15th any time between noon and 2 p.m. Please call 716-433-1886 or stop in at 33 Ontario St., Lockport, to set up yours.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
