SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Mobile legal team will visit the Dale

As adults, we should all have housing, income, access to health care and be free from abuse. Sometimes, legal assistance is needed. The Center for Elder Law and Justice provides free legal services to seniors, people with disabilities, and low income populations in nine western New York counties. Their goal is to protect the essentials of life including housing, income, access to health care and protection from abuse.
The Center for Elder Law and Justice's mobile legal unit is a team of experienced attorneys and paralegals who travel throughout Western New York to provide "done in a day" legal assistance, as well as information about their organization. Some examples of matters the mobile legal unit can assist with include:
— Debt harassment and/or consumer billing concerns;
— Obtaining and/or reviewing credit reports;
— Health Care Proxy/Living Will Statement;
— Tenants' rights;
— New Americans and immigration;
— Kinship care;
— Mortgage and tax foreclosure;
— Questions regarding open enrollment, Medicaid & Medicare;
— Reviewing medical bills; and
— Financial exploitation and elder abuse.
They also provide legal health check-ups to anyone over the age of 60. Just like receiving a yearly physical from your doctor, it is important to take preventative measures to identify any legal issues before they become an emergency.
The Center for Elder Law and Justice's mobile legal team will be at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Their "done in a day" legal assistance is free. If you are a senior, a person with a disability, or low income and would benefit from meeting with the mobile legal team, I would encourage you to take advantage of this legal assistance.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.