SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Music is good medicine for the memory-impaired

Music is proving to be good medicine for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Research shows that while dementia causes progressive memory loss and impairment, memory for music remains. That means melodies can often be remembered long after names, faces and words are forgotten.
Research suggests that listening to or singing songs can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia. Musical memories are often preserved because key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease. Music can boost mood, reduce agitation and improve focus. Best of all, music helps people in all stages of dementia connect with fond memories.
Music can also benefit caregivers by reducing anxiety and distress, lightening the mood, and providing a way to connect with loved ones who have some form of dementia.
If you are watching dementia take its toll on a loved one, particularly if you have taken on the role of even part-time caregiver, the immediate concern is to keep them safe and stave off the inevitable for as long as possible.
Forecasters tell us that the number of people afflicted with dementia will increase exponentially in the coming years, with some estimates topping 10 million among the aging U.S. baby boomer population alone.
At the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (and several other research studies), music has a key role in helping people with dementia reconnect to their memories and their loved ones, if only for immediate periods of time. Results have been extraordinary.
The clinical reasons that this type of therapeutic music works have to do with the emotional connection to music made throughout our life. It also has to do with areas of the brain that are involved in emotion, association and long-term memory processes that are stimulated by music. Musical selections that are linked to emotional and personal memories can unlock memories and associations that had seemed lost forever.
Why Alzheimer's disease is on the upswing will no doubt be sorted out by science and scientists in the years to come. Until then, being given an opportunity to reconnect with memories through music provides a glimpse of hope.
• • •
The public is invited to "Memory Café," a gathering place for caregivers and their loved ones to relax, socialize, enjoy a meal and some great music. "Memory Café" is scheduled for the second and fourth Wednesdays each month at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, starting at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required for food count. On October 27th, the meal is lemon chicken and the live music is by Robin Grandin. Attendance is free; please call 433-1886 to reserve your spot(s). All are welcome.
The Dale Association also offers "Memory Minders," a program for people with mild memory impairment. This social day program welcomes new participants on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants enjoy activities and support designed to slow the progression of memory loss, including music, art, games, exercise, outings, test kitchen fun and socialization. Those interested are pre-screened to determine program eligibility. For additional information or to schedule a screening, call Angie Crawshaw, program coordinator, at 433-1886, extension 111.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.