More than 50 years ago, on Dec. 31, 1969, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month. The new monthly observance was meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood at a time when more blood is needed. Blood Donor Month raises awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.
A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products in sufficient quantity is a key component of an effective health system.
The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not. To ensure that everyone who needs transfusion has access to safe blood, all countries need voluntary, unpaid blood donors who give blood regularly. An effective blood donor program, characterized by wide and active participation of the population, is crucial in meeting the need of blood transfusion during peace time as well as during emergencies or disasters, when there is a surge in demand for blood or when the normal operation of blood services is affected.
There is currently a national blood shortage. Did you know:
Every 2 seconds someone in the US needs blood.
Almost everyone will know someone in their lifetime who has needed blood.
Only 38% of the population is eligible to donate, but fewer than 10% of those who are eligible actually donate.
To donate blood, you must: Be healthy and feel well on the day of your donation; be at least 17 years old in most states, or 16 years old with written parental consent if allowed by state law; bring a donor card or other photo ID; and weigh at least 110 pounds (additional weight requirements apply to donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors).
Blood contains red cells, white cells and platelets suspended in plasma.
Red cells contain hemoglobin, carry oxygen throughout the blood and give blood its red color. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component and therefore the most needed. During a Power Red donation, you give a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of your blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care. This type of donation uses an automated process that separates your red blood cells from the other blood components, and then safely and comfortably returns your plasma and platelets to you.
Platelets are tiny cells in your blood that form clots and stop bleeding. Platelets help prevent massive blood loss by helping blood clot. Platelets are most often used by cancer patients and others facing life-threatening illnesses and injuries.
Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood and carries platelets, red cells and proteins through the blood.
American Red Cross regularly holds blood drives across the community and is regularly at The Dale Association. To schedule your appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. It is easy to find dates and sites to give blood by using their appointment locater and entering your ZIP code to identify conveniently located sites near you.
If you are new to donating blood, ask a friend to donate at the same time. You can support each other and do twice as much good! And, the gratification of giving blood is a feeling you’ll want to share, so, tell others.
