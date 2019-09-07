SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: National Grandparents Day

Sunday is National Grandparents Day.
This is a holiday celebrated to honor grandparents for their contribution to our lives and to give grandparents an opportunity to show love for their children's children. National Grandparents Day is celebrated annually the first Sunday after Labor Day.
As the number of grandparents continues to grow, so does the impact they make on the lives of their grandchildren. The purpose of National Grandparents Day has been beautifully summarized in the proclamation: "The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our Nation to their children and grandchildren. They bore the hardships and made the sacrifices that produced much of the progress and comfort we enjoy today." (President Jimmy Carter, Proclamation 4580 — National Grandparents Day, 1978).
The official flower of the U.S. National Grandparents Day is the forget-me-not. The official song of the U.S. National Grandparents Day is "Song for Grandma and Grandpa" by Johnny Prill (announced in 2004 by the National Grandparents Day Council of Chula Vista, California).
Grandparents Day is officially recognized in some countries on various days of the year, either as one holiday or sometimes as a separate Grandmothers Day and Grandfathers Day.
Looking for something to do on Sunday? Celebrate your grandpa and grandma for Grandparents Day! This day is a great opportunity for kids to show their love and appreciation for their grandparents. Some ideas include:
— Make a homemade card
— Make them dinner or bake them a treat
— Offer to help them around their house or yard
— Take them out for ice cream
— Get them a small gift like a candle, picture,or coffee mug
Of course, the best way to celebrate Grandparents Day is to simply just spend time with them!
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
