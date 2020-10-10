SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: National Memory Screening Day

Are you concerned about memory problems? Most people with dementia remain undiagnosed by their primary care providers, and families often fail to recognize the significance of early cognitive symptoms. In response, there has been a growing interest in screening for memory problems.
November is National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month and The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's annual National Memory Screening Day is scheduled for November 11th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Community members are invited to be proactive about their memory health and check up on their memory.
National Memory Screening Day is an annual initiative spearheaded by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in collaboration with more than 2,000 community sites across the nation that promotes early detection of memory problems as well as Alzheimer's disease and related illnesses, and encourages appropriate intervention.
As part of National Memory Screening Day, free, confidential memory screenings are offered as well as follow-up resources and information about dementia and successful aging. These screenings are not a diagnosis, but can suggest whether a medical evaluation would be beneficial. Extensive study has indicated that these screenings are of value to individuals who participate in them.
Memory screenings make sense for anyone concerned about memory loss. Ask yourself:
Am I becoming forgetful?
Do I have trouble concentrating?
Do I have difficulty performing familiar tasks?
Do I have trouble recalling words or names in conversation?
Do I sometimes forget where I am or where I am going?
Am I misplacing things more often?
Have family or friends told me I am repeating questions?
Am I saying the same things over and over again?
Have I become lost while walking or driving?
Have my family or friends noticed changes in my mood, behavior, personality or desire to do things?
Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. Other memory problems might result from causes that are not currently reversible, such as Alzheimer's disease. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat one of these conditions.
Currently, as many as 5.1 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, and the incidence is rising in line with the swell of baby boomers. The prevalence of Alzheimer's disease doubles every five years beyond age 65. All individuals should be empowered to make informed decisions to better manage their own health. Anyone concerned about memory changes, those at risk due to family history, or anyone who wants to check their memory now and for future comparison are encouraged to have a memory screen.
Memory screenings are a significant first step toward finding out if a person may have a memory problem. Memory problems could be caused by Alzheimer's disease or other medical conditions.
The memory screening tests are validated for effectiveness. It is important to keep in mind that no medical test, whether for screening or for diagnosis, is 100% accurate and any test can produce "false positive" or "false negative" results. However, the memory screening test that AFA provides for National Memory Screening Day demonstrates 80% to 90% or higher probability of true positives and true negatives in reviewed studies, similar to other established screening tests such as a mammography and Pap smear.
The face-to-face screening takes place in a private setting. Safety protocols for Covid are in place, including enforcement of a face mask requirement, social distancing and health screening for admittance. The person who administers the screening reviews the results with the person who is screened, and suggests that those with abnormal scores and those with normal scores who still have concerns follow up with a physician or other healthcare professional. The person who is screened receives the results to bring to his or her healthcare professional, as well as materials with information about memory issues and questions to ask healthcare professionals.
Appointments are now being accepted for November 11th. Please call 433-1886 or stop in at The Dale to set up your memory screening appointment.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
