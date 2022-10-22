Did you know that nutrition needs change as you age? Healthy eating is important for everyone, but you may need to be even more mindful of what you eat as you get older. In order to age well, you need to eat well. The aging body experiences many changes that can alter the way a person eats.
Want to know more about how nutrition changes as you age? You are invited to attend a presentation presented by Humana next Thursday (Oct. 27) at 9:30 a.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, to learn ways to navigate these changes and learn more about adjusting to what is going on with your body. The presentation is free and open to the public. Please call 716-433-1886 to reserve your seat or stop in at The Dale to register.
Some of the topics are:
— Metabolism slows. As you get older, your metabolism may slow down, leading to weight gain. If you continue to eat the same amount as you did when you were younger, you may gain weight. The approximate number of calories you need varies based on activity level, age and gender. Keep track for a few weeks to see where you are. Eat fewer calories if you need to, but focus on nutritious options. Aerobic exercise helps burn calories while you’re doing it and strength training helps build muscle to increase metabolism. More information will be available for calories needed per day for activity level.
— Taste buds change. As you get older, your sense of taste and smell may fade. This is because taste buds tend to decrease in size and number and nerves in the nose begin to deteriorate. Salty and sweet go first, bitter and sour remain the longest. Decreasing senses may make you more likely to overdo the salt and/or reach for sweets more often. The USDA recommends adults age 51+ keep their daily sodium intake to less than 1,500mg, or about two-thirds of a teaspoon. Experiment with herbs and spices. Different seasonings work best with different foods. The recommendation from the American Heart Association for sugar is: limit added sugar to six teaspoons per day for women and nine teaspoons per day for men. This will help rein in your sugar intake. Choose foods that are naturally sweet, such as fruits, peppers or yams, instead of adding sugar to your meals. Engage your other senses at meal times as well. Choose brightly colored foods to satisfy your eyes and use a variety of textures to keep things interesting. More information will be available to help you make food choices and to deal with diminishing taste.
— Your digestion changes. As you get older, your digestive system may not work as well as it once did. The muscles of the digestive tract become stiffer and weaker, and slowing digestion may lead to constipation. Plus, medications and chronic health conditions may affect digestion. The various changes in the digestive tract make food choices more important than ever. Exercise may help keep your digestive system healthy, too. Exercise increases blood flow to all of your organs, helps you keep a healthy weight and keeps food moving through your digestive track. Try to manage your stress by avoiding stressors, exercising, and/or doing relaxation exercises like deep breathing and meditation. Focus on fiber — it keeps food moving through your digestive system. Water helps keep stool soft and easy to pass, so it’s important to stay hydrated. Talk to your healthcare provider about any digestive problems you are experiencing. Learn more about the importance of keeping your digestive system healthy.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
