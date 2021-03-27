SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Older adults and alcohol

One in 10 Medicare beneficiaries drink excessive amounts of alcohol, according to a recent study.
“Even though alcohol problems are more prevalent in younger people, a substantial proportion of older adults are consuming alcohol in amounts that exceed recommended guidelines,” wrote a senior scientist and co-author of the study.
Two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries do not drink, according to information from the study, and one quarter of those surveyed drink within the recommended amounts. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the American Geriatrics Society suggest that those aged 65 and older should drink fewer than seven drinks a week or no more than three drinks on a single day. The study found that 9% of the 12,413 Medicare beneficiaries over age 65 had unhealthy levels of alcohol consumption. Unhealthy is defined as more than 30 drinks per month or drinking more than four drinks on any day of a normal month.
The study brings light to a topic not often discussed and suggests that older adults may not know how much alcohol is considered risky. Adding to this concern are reports indicating that alcohol consumption is up during the pandemic.
The relationship between alcohol consumption and risk is complex. There are many people for whom lower amounts or even any amount of alcohol may constitute a serious risk because of specific medical problems or medical interactions. If you or a loved one are concerned, please seek medical help.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
