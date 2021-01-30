SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Older drivers are safe drivers*

Older drivers are generally considered safe drivers. To find out more about driver safety, research was conducted to study medical conditions that affect driving, especially issues of assessing driving safety and cessation in the older drivers with dementia and stroke. The following key findings are noted from the study.
Older drivers have the lowest rate of crashes per year, compared with any other age group. However, they have an increased crash rate per miles driven, which approaches that of the teenage driver. Therefore, for the amount of time they are on the road, they are at an elevated risk, compared with middle-aged drivers.
Older drivers are, in general, a very good risk behind the wheel. Age should not be an indicator for driving retirement, nor for mandatory testing during licensure. The focus should be on the medically impaired drivers. We need more education for all types of health professionals to be comfortable discussing, evaluating and counseling older drivers who have age-related medical diseases.
The best approaches to assess impaired older drivers use a good history of driving behavior and any changes in driving habits that may have occurred related to a chronic medical illness. The physical examination should focus on visual acuity, visual fields, muscle testing, joint range of motion, and various cognitive abilities such as processing speed, reaction time, attention, judgment and spatial ability.
There is a variety of online resources for providers and older drivers. The American Automobile Association offers an online program called Roadwise, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) offers a driver safety program, and the American Medical Association has an online resource called the Guide to Assessing and Counseling Older Drivers developed in cooperation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
There may be resistance from older drivers giving up driving because of a lack of insight from an underlying dementia illness. In general, many older adults will give up driving voluntarily if they believe they are putting themselves or others at risk while driving. Of course, this depends on viable alternatives to driving, which may not be readily available or accessible to older adults, especially in rural communities.
The most important message from this study is that older adults, in general, are safe drivers, and the focus should be on medically impaired drivers. Attention must be directed toward proper assessment and interventions to promote driver safety among older Americans.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
