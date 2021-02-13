SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Pandemic's toll on our mental health

As of February 2021, more than 1.4 million New Yorkers have been infected by the coronavirus and more than 43,000 have died from COVID-19. A wide body of research shows that people commonly experience fear, anxiety and stress during and after a disaster, so it is not surprising that the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of New Yorkers.
In addition to anxiety about the coronavirus itself, New Yorkers are struggling with the societal changes resulting from the pandemic, such as isolation from community, uncertainty about the future, or new childcare responsibilities. The financial strain caused by widespread job loss decreases New Yorkers' ability to afford mental health care and increases other risk factors for poor mental health.
The report compares symptoms among New Yorkers who did and did not experience a loss of household employment income during the pandemic, and finds that low-income residents and residents of color generally reported the highest rates of poor mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. Using survey data from the US Census Bureau, a new NYS Health report analyzes mental health in the state during the pandemic. Key findings follow.
— In May 2020, more than one-third of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression in the prior week. That rate is more than triple what was self-reported nationally using similar measures during recent pre-pandemic periods.
— The proportion of residents reporting poor mental health has remained high throughout the pandemic, reaching 37% of adults in October 2020.
— Compared to all racial and ethnic groups, New Yorkers of color generally reported the highest rates of poor mental health throughout the survey period, with 43% of Hispanic and 39% of Black residents reporting symptoms of anxiety and/or depression in the prior week.
— Although all age groups were affected, young adults (aged 18 to 34 years) reported the highest rates (49%) of poor mental health in October 2020.
— Low-income New Yorkers experienced the highest rates of poor mental health across the survey period, compared with all other income groups. Reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression increased across all income brackets from May to October 2020.
— In October 2020, nearly half of New Yorkers (47%) in households that lost employment income since the start of the pandemic reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression in the prior week. This rate is 1.7 times higher than households that did not experience income loss.
Whether or not you are represented in the statistics in the study, many people are experiencing a normal reaction to an abnormal situation — anxiety and/or depression as a result of the pandemic.
Dealing with anxiety and depression
Has the pandemic impacted you? If you are thinking about seeking counseling for the first time, you are not alone and there is no better time to begin treatment.
In the past, I've written about the stigma associated with mental health issues and how it unfortunately keeps people from seeking the help that would benefit their well-being. What is stigma? The false belief that mental health issues are personally controllable and if individuals cannot get better on their own, they are seen to lack personal effort or are blamed for their condition. Again, these impressions are false.
Anxiety and depression, the two most common mental health issues, respond well to therapy. Psychotherapy, or talk therapy, is a way to help people with a broad variety of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, address symptoms so a person can function better and heal.
The therapist will get to know you and discuss presenting symptoms. It's helpful to make a good connection and develop a sense of rapport. New patients will complete a personal history questionnaire and explain what they hope to get out of therapy.
When seeking treatment, it's important to feel comfortable with the therapist and that you are able to be open and honest in your sessions. Confidentiality is an important part of therapy. All sessions are confidential and the individuals must sign a consent for the release of information to be shared with anyone outside the provider or agency. The only exception is when the individual is at risk of hurting themselves or someone else.
Referrals are not needed for psychotherapy and most insurances are accepted for mental health treatment. For patients without insurance, a sliding fee scale is available. And, for people who are too anxious or depressed to leave their homes, they can participate in therapy via teletherapy, from the comfort of home on your computer or phone.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
