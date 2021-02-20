SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Parent-child role reversal

As a child, did you ever envision the day when you would switch roles with your parents? Many baby boomers are parenting their parents. The switch often happens slowly over time, so slowly that sometimes it is hardly noticeable.
According to the US Department of Labor, 30% of the workforce has some caregiving responsibility for an elderly relative. As the roles reverse, many adult children take on new responsibilities for their parents. Now it's their turn to be the caregiver.
The first step is to determine the scope of the needs of your parents, keeping in mind this is an ongoing process. As they age, their requirements will continue to change. Can you answer yes to any of the following?
— My father / mother can no longer drive safely, but refuses to stop.
— My father / mother can't manage his / her checking account any longer, but refuses my help.
— My father / mother refuses to wear his / her hearing aid, even though he / she insisted on getting it.
— My parents fight like cats and dogs, and now my mother won't take care of my father.
— My mother's / father's frequent phone calls are just too much.
A "yes" to these and other questions signals a change in the role of parent and child. As our parents age, their ability to take care of themselves and stay independent is stretched to new limits. Many adult children don't know how to approach their parents with their concerns.
Get involved early when your parents are young and before a crisis situation arises. You will save a lot of frustration and inconvenience if you take time now to gather your parents' basic information. Some of the information should include Social Security number, a photo ID, health insurance card, doctors' names and numbers and a complete listing of medications. It is also important to have information such as family medical history, allergies and other pertinent health facts.
The aging of your parents is not a sudden thing. It happens gradually over time and we don't always step back to see what is happening before us. As your parent's needs increase, it's time to increase your focus on what's best for your parent and don't feel guilty. You're doing the best you can and do not hesitate to seek out services if you need guidance or help.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
