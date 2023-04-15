National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 22nd. Do you have expired or unused medications in your home? Keeping these medications around or improperly disposing of them can be dangerous or harmful to the environment.
All across the country, drop-off sites have been established. People can drive in and drop off unwanted prescription medications and over the counter medications, no questions asked. The key goals are to properly dispose of expired or unwanted medications in a safe way so that people, pets and wildlife are not harmed, and to keep drugs out of the wrong hands.
According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abuse controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. It’s an epidemic across the United States, including Western New York.
And, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2020, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75% of all overdose deaths in 2020.
The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects a commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
The DEA collected more than 4,000 pounds of prescription drugs during last year’s take-back event. “It’s a unique opportunity for Americans throughout the United States to make their homes safe, and their medicine cabinets safe, from theft and possible abuse,” a DEA representative said. The program has removed nearly 17 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.
Disposing of medications in an appropriate way also keeps them out of the ecosystem. Drugs flushed down the toilet end up in the water supply; dumped in a landfill, they end up in the soil.
If you have drugs that are no longer needed or are expired, I encourage you to dispose of them properly. Visit dea.gov/takebackday for a location closest to you. As of the writing of this article, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda is established as a site in Niagara County. Drop-off is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, Lockport Police Department has ongoing availability of a drug drop-off box at 1 Locks Plaza. Several local pharmacies also have year-round availability of drop boxes.
Safe medication disposal receptacles provide families easy, no-cost opportunities to get rid of unnecessary medicines stored in the home that can be susceptible to abuse and theft.
