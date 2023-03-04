National Consumer Protection Week (March 5 through March 11) is a time to help people understand their consumer rights and how to avoid frauds and scams.
In honor of National Consumer Protection Week, the public is invited to an educational presentation, “Protect Yourself and Others from Scams,” on March 9 at 4:30 p.m. at Lockport City School District’s Family Empowerment Center at Cornerstone Ice Arena, first floor, 1 Grigg Lewis Way. The presentation is being conducted by The Center for Elder Law & Justice.
Over the past several years, I have used Senior Spotlight numerous times as a community resource to shed light on the latest scams and how to avoid becoming a victim of a scam. It is estimated that individuals are robbed of roughly $3 billion (yes, billion with a “b”) a year through financial scams, healthcare scams and identity theft.
Scams are being perpetrated every day. And, scammers are getting slicker and more daring in ways that can easily catch you off guard, making you easy prey for newer scams.
The topics that will be covered at “Protect Yourself” include: Data on scams and identity theft; common scams and how to recognize and avoid scams; tips to protect yourself from identity theft; what to do if you are scammed or have your identity stolen; and how you can protect yourself and others from being scammed.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/scam-presentation. The Center for Elder Law and Justice is a non-profit law firm that serves older and disabled adults in Western New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.