SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Racism and mental health

The amazing contributions and work by African Americans each and every day was celebrated during Juneteenth. Juneteenth, which is short for “June Nineteenth,” marks the day when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read general order No. 3, announcing the end of the Civil War and declaring that all enslaved people were freed. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth commemorates the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest running African American holiday.
May we also reflect on how extremely challenging this past year has been for African Americans, with increased racist hate crimes and rhetoric, and COVID-19 disproportionately affecting people of color. Did you know that experiencing racism negatively affects both physical and mental health?
Recognizing the historic oppression, injustices, and discrimination faced by African Americans, the New York State Office of Mental Health is committed to working to defeat racism and promote equity for all individuals, according to the Commissioner of Mental Health. OMH has publicly declared racism a public mental health crisis and has worked to implement policies to reduce disparities in access, quality, and treatment.
Although major strides have been made, the work is far from done. Here is some information about the mental health effects of racism, as provided by OMH.
Did you know?
— African Americans are 20% more likely than the general population to experience serious mental health problems.
— Only one in three African Americans who need mental health care receives it.
— African Americans are two times more likely to be diagnosed with schizophrenia compared with non-Hispanic whites.
— African American female high school students were 70% more likely to attempt suicide in 2017 compared to white female classmates.
People are exposed to racism on a micro-level and a macro-level. Micro-level means experiencing racism yourself or watching others experience it. Macro-level means experiencing racism through the effects of politics, in the media, or through institutions like the justice system, education system or financial system.
When someone experiences racism, it may cause them to feel: Sad, depressed, or have suicidal thoughts; anxiety and vigilance, on guard for the next discriminatory experience; internalized racism (believing negative messages about people of color) and decreased self-worth; pessimistic and hopeless about the possibility of change; distress and post-traumatic stress; anger; lack of energy for planning, thinking and coping. Experiencing racism also increases the likelihood of alcohol and substance use.
Remember, mental health affects physical health. Experiencing discrimination is a stressor to the body. When someone encounters a stressful situation, their body gets ready to respond. Their heart starts racing, blood pressure increases and their breathing speeds up as their body releases stress hormones. It is the natural way that the body prepares to manage stress. But, when a stressor — like racism — never goes away, the body can stay in this heightened state.
Over time, the constant stress of racism can have long-term physical effects, like inflammation, higher cortisol levels, higher blood pressure, increased heart rate, and decreased immune function.
Experiences of racial discrimination can cause racial trauma. When people encounter racism more often, their symptoms may be more intense. Someone with racial trauma may constantly think about and re-experience distressing events, have anxiety and hypervigilance, suffer from chronic stress, experience physical symptoms like headaches and stomach aches, have difficulties with memory, struggle with sleep or insomnia, and / or avoid people and be less willing to take risks.
And, racial discrimination isn’t the only form of discrimination. People of color who also experience discrimination based on their gender identity, sexuality, disability status or other identities are more likely to be affected by its trauma and less likely to be actively included in efforts to combat structural racism.
• • •
It’s important to learn how to cope with the effects of racism and racial trauma. Self-care and self-love can be healing and anti-racist acts. If you have been a target:
Find a role model or mentor. This connection can be a powerful part of coping.
Talk about your experiences. People who don’t acknowledge the racial discrimination they’ve experienced are often at higher risk for mental health struggles.
Name what you are feeling as you feel it. When your emotions are a reaction to racism, label the connection. It can be empowering and validating.
Remind yourself that taking time to pause can improve your health. Rest is an act of self-care and healing.
Connect with others who understand what you experience and can provide social support. Peer interaction is one of the most effective ways to cope. This connection could be with a friend, family member, or mental health professional.
Identify your specific triggers (places, people or situations) and think about how to cope with them. Role playing how to react may help with anxiety and help you process the trauma.
Consider getting involved in activism and problem solving. It can help boost your sense of control, confidence and contribution. It can also help connect you to others who can validate and support you.
• • •
For the general public, please, educate yourself on the history of the African American community. Learning more about the experiences, culture, and traditions of African Americans can lead to a better understanding and connection. A good place to start is https://www.pbs.org/show/african-americans-many-rivers-cross/.
Get involved with local organizations and community groups to promote social justice efforts affecting the African American community. By becoming involved, you can help bring awareness and show support.
To business leadership: check your unconscious biases and give your staff a chance to do the same. The Harvard Implicit Bias test is a great place to start.
Please focus on promoting more inclusive and equitable place for all.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
Connect with help
National SuicidePrevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Crisis Text Line: text Got5 to 741741
NY Project HopeEmotional Support Line: 1-844-863-9314
NYS Officeof Mental Health: 1-800-597-8481
