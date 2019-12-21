SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Scams, a never-ending nuisance

Over the past several years, I have used this column numerous times as a community resource to talk about the latest scams and how to avoid becoming a victim of a scam. It is estimated that senior citizens are robbed of roughly $3 billion a year through financial scams and identity theft. Scams such as the grandparent scam or grandchild in need scam, U.S. Treasury scam, as well as others, are being perpetrated every day. And, believe it or not, scammers are now using The Dale Association's name to perpetrate scams.
Don't fall victim to the latest scams. They often begin with a phone call. Never give out personal information. Scammers are getting slicker and more daring in ways that can easily catch you off guard, making you easy prey for newer scams.
• • •
The "grandparent scam" or "grandchild in need scam" is on the rise. The scam begins with something most grandparents don't get enough of: a phone call from a grandchild — or so the caller says. It almost always ends with a desperate plea for money. Scammers call senior citizens, impersonating a grandchild in distress, begging for cash.
According to a convicted scammer asked how a typical call would go: "You just say, 'Hey, how are you, hi grandma, hi grandpa ... I'm in a little bit of trouble right now. If I tell you, just keep it between us, I'm on vacation, I got into a little accident, and I was arrested for a DUI (or some other type of trouble).' You tell them, 'Things got out of control, and I need you to send me the money'."
It triggers something emotional, it causes you to act. It works because grandparents want to help.
"I was upset, sort of frantic and, of course, sort of shocked," said one grandmother who was scammed. Even when she said the voice on the other end didn't sound like her grandchild, the scammer had an answer for that: "I have a cold."
The grandmother said, "I felt there was a desperation and an urgency in his voice, partly because he said 'love you'. I just wanted him to be home with his family. That's all I wanted." So she immediately sent almost $18,000 to a bank account, thinking it was going to a lawyer.
But her grandson wasn't in jail and her money was gone.
"You are blinded by emotion. Totally blinded," the grandmother said. "You don't think rationally when this happens."
• • •
Another newer scam is a threat to withhold funds from your Social Security Benefit Payment, via an authentic looking letter from U.S. Department of the Treasury. Scam artists are sophisticated and often prey on trusting victims; their single purpose is to make money. They want anybody's money, including your money, and they will go to great lengths to make their "pitch" seem legitimate. The letter is personalized with name and address, making it appear personalized and therefore legitimate.
Scammers also make unsolicited calls claiming to be IRS officials and demanding that the victim pay a bogus tax bill. They con the victim into sending cash, usually through a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. They may also leave "urgent" callback requests through phone robo-calls or via phishing email. Many phone scams use threats to intimidate and bully a victim into paying. They may even threaten to arrest, deport or revoke the license of their victim if they don't get the money. Other scammers may claim you are entitled to a huge refund. They all add up to trouble.
Scammers often alter the caller ID numbers to make it look like the IRS or another agency is calling. The callers use IRS titles and fake badge numbers to appear legitimate. They may use the victim's name, address and other personal information to make the call sound official. The IRS reminds taxpayers to guard against all sorts of con games. The IRS Commissioner says, "Don't be fooled by callers pretending to be from the IRS in an attempt to steal your money. We continue to say if you are surprised to be hearing from us, then you're not hearing from us."
• • •
Identity theft is one of the fastest growing crimes in America. One out of 10 adults have been victimized by identify theft. Presenting oneself as a representative of the IRS or US Treasury is not the only way a scammer can victimize you. Garbage pickers routinely set up phony accounts in your name. They get all the information they need from your trash. Be sure to shred or burn solicitations or pre-approved applications from credit card companies.
And NEVER give out personal information. Banks, credit card companies, mortgage companies have the information they need. They will never call to ask your social security number or other personal information.
A twist on this scam is now being perpetrated by somebody representing themselves as a representative of The Dale Association. We've had a couple of people come forward to question us when they received a call from "The Dale Association" asking for their updated credit card information, when in fact it was not a call from The Dale at all. Please, if you have any doubt about whether it is who you usually talk to from The Dale, do not give out your personal information.
This information is being provided to help stop the number of innocent people who fall victim to scammers. I hope it makes you pause and not become the next victim.
And, happy holidays to all of my regular readers!
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
