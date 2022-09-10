Senior centers are amazing operations. They provide an opportunity to socialize, exercise, stimulate the brain, volunteer/work, get a meal, and more. And, I thought it appropriate to write about Senior Centers during the month of September. After all, September is National Senior Center Month.
Centers have come a long way since their start in the 1940s, but the mission remains the same: to be the local, trusted place in the community that connects people to the programs, services, and opportunities they need to age well.
As a senior center, The Dale Association gets information about what other senior centers are doing across the nation. So, what are the most common categories of activities at senior centers nationwide? Fitness and exercise, social and recreational, meals, education, health and wellness, art / music / culture, and services.
Because good nutrition is critical to health, functioning and quality of life, meals have always been an important component of community-based services for seniors. And, cards and recreation continue to be very popular among members. Playing cards is not only a great form of socialization, it’s also fantastic for keeping the brain active. Popular card games include bridge, cribbage, pinochle, Euchre and rummy.
The Dale Association started with the need to give the seniors in our community a place where they could socialize with their peers. While we have grown since then, helping people out of social isolation is still at our core. Covid showed the world how detrimental social isolation can be for individuals, proving that our work is incredibly important.
Have you been to a senior center lately? Any time during the month of September is a great time to check out what great camaraderie you might find at a senior center. They will provide you with the opportunity to socialize, exercise, stimulate the brain, volunteer/work, get a meal, or benefit from other services.
Since 1951, The Dale Association’s Lockport Senior Centre has been the heart of our community offering supportive services for seniors, assistance for people with vision and hearing impairments, the Memory Minders program, Memory Cafe, Senior Advisor, the Telephone Reassurance Program, travel opportunities, free linkages to community resources, sewing and quilting, transportation, health and wellness information and seminars, income tax preparation, recreation, fitness and entertainment, community education, the Eat Well Stay Well lunch program, a community gathering place .... and more.
Thanks to all of Senior Centre staff for providing a safe, fun place for seniors to meet new friends, try new activities and find helpful information.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
