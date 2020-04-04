SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Stay focused on the positive

When the news is all doom and gloom, as it has been since the outbreak of COVID-19, it can be hard for even the most optimistic among us to stay positive. We need to take this outbreak seriously — it is capable of causing severe illness, death and long-term changes to how we live and work. With the pandemic being the focus of most of the local and national news, it is easy to stay focused on these calamities.
There are things we have all learned during this outbreak to keep ourselves protected — I hope all of the readers are following the safety guidance. (It's on the front page of this paper daily, please read and follow).
Remind yourself, though, that focusing on only negative thoughts can be counterproductive. There is no need to hear every unpleasant detail from dawn until bedtime. Instead focus on the positive so that you can have the energy and resolve to weather this storm.
Here are some ways to stay positive.
Look to the past. Get hope from your past resilience. You have likely endured other unforeseen major life disruptors, like 9/11, the financial meltdown of 2008, or a major storm. You made it through — and you are stronger because of it. Know that you will get through this. Remind yourself of your resilience on a regular basis.
Look after your neighbors. You may be at low risk of severe consequences from the virus, but it may not be the same for your neighbors whose immune systems are compromised. The act of checking on them (keeping six feet apart) will not only make them feel good, it will make you feel good and remind you that there are others for whom this situation is even more stressful.
Practice random acts of kindness. Your kindness does not need to require a monetary outlay. Thank the custodian in your building or workplace for their efforts to keep things safe. Send a note of appreciation to a friend or colleague. Think of those who could benefit from your thoughtfulness and then act.
Take advantage of found time. Use your found time to work on other things that you have not been able to get to. Focus on things that would be productive.
Support your favorite local business. Buy a gift card to help the business owner now and pre-pay for a wonderful meal you could have to celebrate when this pandemic is behind us. Or, order take out.
Watch a funny video. There are hundreds of videos that can help you take your mind off current events, even if it's for a brief time. Remember your favorite ones, so you can revisit them whenever things get gloomy.
Limit your intake. You could watch 24-hour news channels, but instead, select a single news source and decide and limit how much time you will spend watching news each day. Then stick to your plan.
Take a daily inventory. Close your day, every day, with a positive acknowledgement of something you accomplished, learned or are grateful for. It will help dilute some of the negativity you've absorbed and remind you that not everything that is happening right now is bad or depressing.
In times of constant negative messaging, you need an antidote so that you can keep your positive attitude and march forward with determination and hope. Be deliberate in activities that are positive, heartwarming, stress reducing, and laughter inducing! Together, we'll get through this.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
