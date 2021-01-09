SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Sticking to your resolutions

Every year, millions of people make New Year's resolutions, hoping to spark positive change. Chances are, more than a couple of the most common resolutions will look familiar to you.
Exercise more. Lose weight. Get organized. Learn a new skill or hobby. Live life to the fullest. Save more money / spend less money. Quit smoking. Spend more time with family and friends
Despite the best of intentions, many people struggle to make good on their New Year's resolution. Of course, we don't want to be in the camp of folks that fail to achieve their aspirations and dreams for 2021. Here are some suggestions for following through on your resolution.
Mentally prepare. Changing ingrained habits is no easy task, so, it is important to take a step back and get ready for that impending change. Your resolution may be in an area that you lack progress, but don't forget to savor the progress made, and find some small way to celebrate. Those happy feelings are useful to keep you moving forward when you are feeling challenged. Even little steps are worth celebrating.
As you start thinking about the changes you want to implement, make sure to stay positive. Try not to make big/quick changes, these should be gradual. Build on smaller changes and allow a bit of room for error.
Makes goals that motivate you. You would be surprised how often people set goals that are not for themselves but were instead dictated or coerced by a friend, spouse, or parental / peer pressure. While it's nice to have some external support, if you don't share the same passion, the resolution has a small chance of succeeding and could even be dead on arrival.
To succeed, you need to make sure the goal you set is important to you and only you, and that there is value or benefit for you in achieving the goal. It is these two things that will provide the reason and willingness to take action. This is also known as motivation!
Limit resolutions to a manageable amount. A common mistake in resolution setting is having too many and spreading yourself too thin. Too many resolutions is a great way not to achieve the many goals you have set out for yourself. Thus, you should make a short list of resolutions that you can manage in the upcoming year. Focus on your top priorities while balancing how much attention you can honestly devote to a resolution. It's better to tackle one well than multiple resolutions poorly.
Be specific. It's easy to set bad goals that could lead to poor follow-through. Fortunately, SMART goal setting framework can help you craft better goals. SMART goals are: Specific (For example, "quitting smoking" is better than "being healthy." While being healthy is great, the wording can be interpreted in many ways); Measurable (Example, I will lose 10% of my body weight); Attainable (Within the realm of possibility. Making 100 friends this year would be amazing, but probably hard to do. On the other hand, making 10 new friends is doable); Relevant (kept to your priorities and goals); and Time-sensitive (a deadline instills some urgency and provides a time when you can celebrate your success).
Break up big goals into smaller goals.
Write down your goals, in a journal or digital note-taking tool, or an email to yourself — and print and tape to the wall.
Share your resolutions with others. If no one else knows about them, they're easy to forget about or even ignore. And when you don't achieve them, no one will notice or care. Look for a buddy to share and keep each other motivated.
Review your resolution regularly. Let's face it, if you are not thinking about your resolution regularly, you are not going to follow through. Thus, a crucial part of realizing your goal is a regular review. At a minimum, this review should be monthly, but the more frequent the better.
If you fall off track, get back on quick. Setbacks can occur, but that should not stop you from re-starting. And if there is a setback, it's important to understand what lead to that moment, and how you can avoid a similar situation in the future.
• • •
If you want help tackling your resolution — probably on the list above — I hope you will consider joining one or more of these activities hosted by The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— "Eat Healthy, Be Active," a six-week nutrition workshop by the Cornell Cooperative Extension that will stream at The Dale Association at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays or can be viewed from home.
— Technology workshop series at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Choose one or all of them: Jan. 12, How to use ZOOM, Google Meets & House Party; Jan. 19, Navigating Social Media and online payments; Jan. 26, Using Kindle and borrowing electronic books from your library.
Or you can call anytime to schedule an appointment for one-on-one assistance with Erin at 433-1886.
— Indoor Walking Club, 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
— Tai Chi, 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Tai Chi uses techniques to enhance physical and mental health, as well as improve posture, balance, flexibility and strength. In addition, Tai Chi is said to boost mood, alleviate pain, strengthen the immune system, and improve heart health.
— Yoga, 10 a.m. Mondays. Space for this relaxed class is limited, so please call to sign up in advance at 433-1886.
— Chair exercise, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. This class is designed for people of all abilities and limitations. Participants gain strength, balance, endurance and camaraderie.
Happy New Year, good luck with your resolutions and please consider joining The Dale Association for year-long support.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
