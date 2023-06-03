Summer-like weather and warmer days are upon us. Remaining safe in the heat is something we should all be thinking about. This week we’ve experience high temperatures, so, it is a good time to review some summer safety tips for all ages and some for seniors particularly.
— Limit your exposure to the sun. Place comfortable lawn chairs in shaded areas. Stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest.
— Drink lots of fluids. Drink a glass of water hourly, or keep a cool glass of water within arm’s reach as a reminder to drink. Provide non-alcoholic beer or lemonade for backyard barbecues.
As our bodies age, skin and fat tissue, the body’s insulators, tend to thin. Because of that change, seniors regulate temperature less efficiently, putting them at greater risk than others from heat-related health problems.
Signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion are less pronounced in seniors, who: tend to perspire less than younger people (meaning their bodies don’t shed heat as easily); may lose some of their sense of thirst and not feel thirsty until severe dehydration has set in; and may take high blood pressure and heart disease medications that remove salt and fluids from the body. These medications, coupled with heat, can cause a senior to become dehydrated, leading to confusion, organ damage and even death.
Seniors, here’s how to beat the heat.
Slow down. Strenuous activity in extremely hot weather adds strain to the heart. If you must be active, choose the coolest part of the day. Take regular breaks when engaging in physical activity. If you think that you, or someone else, show signs of heat-related illness, stop your activity, find a cool place, drink fluids and apply cool compresses. And, don’t forget to use U/V skin protection.
Stay in the shade. A covered porch or under a tree are good choices. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and umbrella to protect yourself from sun overexposure. Plan outdoor activities in the cooler early morning or evening hours.
Stay cool. If you don’t have air conditioning, spend time at an air-conditioned shopping center, senior center, library, movie theater, restaurant or place of worship. If that’s not an option:
— stay in the coolest part of your house, usually the lowest floor.
— close curtains or shades on sunny windows to keep out heat and light.
— use portable and ceiling fans, and/or battery-operated hand-held fans and misters.
— use wet washcloths or ice cubes wrapped in a washcloth to pat your wrists, face and back of the neck.
— take cool baths or showers.
— install outdoor awnings or sun screens.
Stay hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty; avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increase metabolic heat; sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit and vegetables are good choices. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. Wear a hat or use an umbrella.
Take the heat seriously. Rapid heartbeat, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea, headache, chest pain, fatigue, clammy skin, mental changes or breathing problems are warning signs that you should seek immediate medical attention. Heat related illnesses can get serious quickly.
Also, discuss with your doctor how medications and/or chronic conditions may affect your body’s ability to manage heat.
