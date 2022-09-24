September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness on this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. In addition to shifting public perception, it is a good opportunity to spread hope and vital information to people affected by suicide, with a goal of ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.
Worldwide, Suicide Prevention Month was established in 2003 in conjunction with World Health Organization (WHO). It is a significant advocacy and communication-based approach aimed at giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented.
Suicide and suicide attempts have a ripple effect that touches not only the individuals, but also families, communities and societies. Associated risk factors for suicide, such as job or financial loss, trauma or abuse, mental and substance use disorders, and barriers to accessing health care, have been further amplified by COVID-19.
Suicide can be prevented, yet annually 800,000 die by suicide worldwide. Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Suicidal thoughts should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.
The theme of 2022’s World Suicide Prevention effort, “Creating Hope Through Action,” reflects the need for collective action to address this urgent public health issue.
• • •
Effective July 16, 9-8-8, the new, easy to remember three-digit dialing code connecting people to the existing National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, went live.
988 offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use and other mental health crises. To reach the lifeline, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org
The lifeline serves as a universal entry point so that no matter where you live in the United States, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. Calls are routed through a central administrator to regional crisis centers and, if needed, a national backup network to ensure calls are answered quickly. The counselor who takes the call can provide de-escalating emotional support as well as referrals to community-based resources and local treatment providers.
Over time, the vision for 988 is to have additional crisis services available in communities across the country, much the same way emergency medical services work.
For those who have not dealt with severe depression or suicidal thoughts, it can be hard to wrap your head around what drives a person to take their own life. Please share this information.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
