SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Suicide prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Month. Every 15 minutes someone in the United States takes his or her own life. And for every one suicide, there are 25 attempts. Suicide takes life without regard to age, income, education, social standing, race or gender. Overall, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for all Americans. The legacy of suicide continues long after the death, affecting bereaved loved ones and communities.
There is strong evidence that a comprehensive public health approach is effective in reducing suicide rates. In fact, suicide rates had been declining among both American youth and elders for well over a decade, two groups on which the nation has focused most. Unfortunately, during the Covid pandemic, suicide is again on the increase.
It's important to know the warning signs that help identify an individual who may be at immediate risk of taking their own life. For example, an individual may reveal the following information:
— Talk of wanting to hurt or kill oneself.
— Unusual contemplation of death, dying, or suicide.
— Feelings of being trapped-like there's no way out.
— Feelings of hopelessness or that there is no purpose in life.
— Withdrawal from friends, family and society.
People at risk of suicide may also present with:
— Increased alcohol or substance use.
— Anxiety/agitation.
— Rage/uncontrolled anger.
— Trouble sleeping or sleeping all the time.
— Dramatic mood changes, including sudden elevation in mood.
Half the population reports they have been touched by suicide. And, one out of three people say it has had a high impact on their lives.
If you recognize warning signs in your friend or loved one, it is very important to take them seriously. The majority of people who die by suicide gave some indication of their intention to those close to them.
Do listen attentively. Even if professional help is needed, your friend or loved one will be more willing to seek help if you have listened carefully to them.
Do voice your concern. Take the initiative to ask what is troubling your friend or loved one, and attempt to overcome any reluctance on their part to talk about it.
Do let the person know you care and understand. Continue to be available to your friend and show interest and support.
Do remain calm. Although it might upset you to hear thoughts about suicide, assure your friend or loved one that you will be there for him or her and that help is available.
Do ask if the person has a specific plan. (Note: asking about suicide does not cause a person to think about or complete suicide)
Here's how to start the conversation.
Mention the things that are concerning you: "You have been acting really down lately" or "You've been missing a lot of work and seem distracted when you are at the office."
Be direct: "Have things gotten so desperate that you are thinking about suicide?" or "Have you ever thought of killing yourself?"
Listen and remain calm. Assure the person that help is available and treatment works
There is no perfect script for talking to someone about suicide. It is most important to show the person you care by being a good listener and offering to support or accompany them in finding help.
There are some things to avoid, however.
Don't try to cheer the person up.
Don't tell the person to snap out of it.
Don't assume the situation will take care of itself.
Don't be sworn to secrecy.
And, don't leave the person alone. If the person is acting in a threatening way, leave and call 911.
Conversations about mental health and suicide can be tough. If you are helping someone who is dealing with intense psychological pain, you may want to seek support for yourself.
Do get professional help immediately. If your friend or loved one is exhibiting any suicide warning signs, assist them by contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, National Suicide Hotline at 1-800- SUICIDE, Niagara County Crisis Hotline at 716-285-3515, a mental health professional, or local hospital emergency department.
Timely intervention can make a difference and save a life. Even if someone seems angry at you for helping, in time they will be grateful for it. And, take precautions to consider your own personal safety. It is important not to put yourself in harm's way.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
National Suicide Hotline
1-800-SUICIDE
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Niagara County Crisis Hotline
716-285-3515
